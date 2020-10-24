Updated area playoff football roundup: Denver outlasts Cascade, 21-19

CASCADE—Denver matched Cascade blow for blow offensively.
But both defenses took center stage as the Cyclones snuck past the Cougars, 21-19, in a Class 1A second-round football playoff game Friday at James O’Meara Field.
Denver struck first behind dual-threat quarterback Isaac Besh. Besh ran for 37 yards on the Cyclones’ opening drive, including a 17-yard, no-nonsense keeper into the heart of Cascade’s defense for the game’s first score with 8:30 on the first-quarter clock.
With the score tied 7-all late in the first half, the Cougars defense stepped up. After a 56-yard punt return by Denver’s Caylor Hoffler put the Cyclones in striking distance, Cascade’s Luke Ruggeberg recovered an Ethan Schoville fumble and Cascade’s offense went back to work.
Two plays later, Jack Menster blasted off for a 66-yard touchdown run with just 32 seconds left before halftime to put the Cougars up 13-7.
Denver got a 66-yard score of its own to retake the lead midway through the third quarter. Besh tossed a short pass to Tye Bradle, who squirted past the first wave of defenders and outran the rest to give Denver a 14-13 lead.
The Cyclones added to their lead with 10:52 left in the final quarter, Schoville capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run, bouncing off Cougars along the way and the Cyclones had a 21-13 advantage.
Ruggeberg turned from defensive to offensive hero on Cascade’s next play. Ruggeberg took a pass straight down the middle of the field and rambled 80 yards for a score. But Cascade’s attempt at a 2-point conversion pass to tie the score was ruled out-of-bounds, and Denver stayed on top.
- TOM GREGORY, Dubuque Telegraph Herald
Class 1A
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 30, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 22: Dike-New Hartford was outscored 16-8 in the fourth quarter as the Wolverines’ season came to end with a 6-3 record following a closely-contested battle at South Central Calhoun (7-1).
Dike-New Hartford quarterback Nathan Moore passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, but South Central Calhoun took advantage of a pair of interceptions.
SCC rushed for 240 yards at an average of 4.5 per carry. Sophomore Nick Reinicke was active on the D-NH defense with 16 tackles.
8-Player
DON BOSCO 68, AGWSR 20: Top-ranked and defending state Don Bosco jumped out to a 38-14 halftime lead and pulled away in the second half.
Jared Penning accounted for nearly all of AGWSR’s offense, rushing for 140 of the team’s 170 yards. The Cougars were held to 60 passing yards on five attempts.
TRIPOLI 64, NORTH IOWA 6: Tripoli jumped out to a 64-0 lead through the first three quarters. Quarterback Conner Piehl rushed for three touchdowns and passed for three scores.
Class A
WAPSIE VALLEY 20, MASON CITY NEWMAN 7: Wapsie Valley’s duo of Kobe Risse and Blayde Bellis connected for a go-ahead touchdown with 2:21 prior to halftime. Trevor Sauerbrei added a 30-yard third quarter touchdown run as the Warriors prevailed in a defensive battle.
SAINT ANSGAR 56, WEST FORK 14: Ryan Cole rushed for 192 yards and four scores in the second-ranked Saints victory.
Cole scored on runs of 42, 2, 42 and 15 and he also hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Justin Horgen.
Carter Salz added 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Lorne Eisler carried the ball 13 times for 92 yards and a touchdown.
MFL-MAR-MAC 37, EAST BUCHANAN 24: Cullen McShane rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries and added three receptions for 45 yards and a score to lead MFL-Mar-Mac (8-1).
SOUTH WINNESHIEK 21, LAKE MILLS 14: South Winneshiek overcame a 14-7 halftime deficit to advance.
The Warriors took advantage of a 3-1 edge in the turnover department. Dominic Sisernos and Keagen Streeter tallied interceptions while Nick Holien recovered a fumble.
Class 2A
INDEPENDENCE 44, IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 9: The Mustangs gave up a safety and went scoreless in the first quarter before quickly recovering.
Independence’s sophomore quarterback Mitchell Johnson threw for 174 yards and four touchdowns. Marcus Beatty added a 252-yard rushing game with a score on 37 carries. Teegan McEnany led the Mustang defense with eight tackles.
MONTICELLO 28, CRESTWOOD 27: Crestwood rallied after trailing 21-6 at halftime, but Monticello’s fourth-quarter touchdown held off the Cadets by a single point.
Quarterback Carter Henry passed for 357 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and two scores in his final game. Crestwood’s season came to an end at 4-4. Monticello improved to 6-1.
Class 3A
DUBUQUE WAHLERT 10, DECORAH 0: Wahlert secured a road shutout to end district champion Decorah’s season at 6-2.
