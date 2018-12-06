LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky is just about ready to return to the Chicago Bears’ lineup.
Trubisky said he is “really close to 100 percent” and expects to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night after missing the past two games because of a right shoulder injury.
He went through a full practice on Wednesday. Assuming no setbacks, he figures to start when the NFC North leaders host the NFC West champions.
“I’ve just gotta show coach that I can play,” he said. “I’m feeling good about where I’m at. As long as I can show them that I can go out there every day and make all the throws and be the player that they know I am, I feel confident that I’ll be able to go.”
Head coach Matt Nagy said he feels “strong that he will play,” though he wouldn’t quite commit to it.
“I’ve got to see more,” he said. “I feel good about it.”
Chase Daniel has started the past two games, a victory at Detroit on Thanksgiving and an overtime loss at the New York Giants.
Assuming he is cleared to return, Trubisky will face quite a task.
The league-leading Rams (11-1) became the first team to secure a playoff berth when they beat Detroit to clinch their second straight division title. A win over Chicago (8-4) would give them a first-round bye and move them another step closer to home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs, with a one-game lead over New Orleans.
While the Bears’ defense will have to contain one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, Trubisky will have to contend with Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh. Donald leads the NFL with 16 1/2 sacks and at least two in each of the past three games.
Even so, getting Trubisky back naturally would be a boost. Daniel had two interceptions, got sacked five times and committed four fumbles against the Giants. And the Bears’ five-game win streak came to an end.
“(Trubisky) has led us to this point now, to be No. 1 in our division,” receiver Allen Robinson said. “It’s really big for us.”
The Bears took a slow approach with Trubisky, just as they did with star pass rusher Khalil Mack and Robinson. Both players missed two games because of injuries earlier this season.
Trubisky didn’t resume throwing until Friday. He threw again prior to the game against the Giants and felt well enough to play pingpong on Monday, firing off some hard forehands against cornerback Prince Amukamara in an Instagram video posted by receiver Josh Bellamy.
“He’s a fighter,” Nagy said. “He doesn’t care how hurt or injured he is. He wants to be there. So, I appreciate that. I like that about him. But we’ve got to protect him and make sure we’re smart.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.