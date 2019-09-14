SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and top-ranked Clemson beat nemesis Syracuse 41-6 on Saturday night.
Clemson (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won 18 straight games, a school record and the longest streak in the nation. It's the second-longest winning streak by an ACC member in conference history, trailing a 29-game run by Florida State from 2012-14.
Syracuse (1-2, 0-1), the last team to defeat Clemson in the regular season, was unbeaten at home last fall. The Orange were coming off a 43-point loss at Maryland that dropped them out of the rankings.
Lawrence was knocked out of last year's game in the second quarter and the Orange were poised for an upset victory on the road before backup Chase Brice guided the Tigers 94 yards in the waning moments for the winning touchdown in a 27-23 win. Lawrence, who threw on the run when he had to, finished 22 of 39 for 395 yards with two interceptions before departing in the fourth.
NO. 2 ALABAMA 47, SOUTH CAROLINA 23: Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdowns to help Alabama open Southeastern Conference play with a victory over South Carolina.
Coach Nick Saban improved to 12-1 at Alabama in SEC openers and wiped away some bad memories of his last visit to Williams-Brice Stadium nine years ago.
NO. 3 GEORGIA 55, ARKANSAS ST. 0: Jake Fromm threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns before taking the rest of the day off, and Georgia's defense turned in a dominating performance.
With thousands of Georgia fans wearing pink instead of red to honor Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's wife, Wendy, who died last month from breast cancer, the Bulldogs (3-0) took control as soon as they got their hands on the ball. They scored on six of seven possessions in the first half, building a 34-0 lead.
NO. 4 LSU 65, NORTHWESTERN ST. 14: Joe Burrow completed 21 of 24 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns, and LSU pulled away from Northwestern State in the second half.
NO. 5 OKLAHOMA 48, UCLA 14: Jalen Hurts racked up 439 scrimmage yards, became the first Oklahoma quarterback to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 in the first half and directed the Sooners to scores on their first six drives.
NO. 6 OHIO ST. 51, INDIANA 10: J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards and scored twice, Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes and Ohio State routed Indiana.
NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 66, NEW MEXICO 14: Ian Book threw a career-high five touchdown passes and Notre Dame's defense came up with three first-half interceptions in its final tuneup before a showdown at No. 3 Georgia.
NO. 8 AUBURN 55, KENT ST. 16: JaTarvious Whitlow rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Bo Nix ran and passed for scores to lead Auburn. The Tigers (3-0) piled up 467 rushing yard.
NO. 9 FLORIDA 29, KENTUCKY 21: Kyle Trask relieved an injured Feleipe Franks and rallied Florida with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, including a go-ahead, 4-yard scoring run with 4:11 remaining.
NO. 11 UTAH 31, IDAHO ST. 0: Tyler Huntley threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns and Zach Moss ran for 106 yards and another score in Utah's victory over Idaho State.
NO. 12 TEXAS 48, RICE 13: Sam Ehlinger threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Jake Smith caught six passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns and Texas beat Rice.
NO. 13 PENN ST. 17, PITTSBURGH 10: Journey Brown ran for 109 yards and a touchdown and Penn State held off Pittsburgh in their 100th meeting. Pitt opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal at the Penn State 1 trailing by a touchdown with less than 4 minutes to go. Alex Kessman's 19-yard attempt clanked off the upright and the Nittany Lions (3-0) later turned away Pitt's last-ditch possession to win their third straight in the series since it was renewed in 2016.
NO. 16 TEXAS A&M 62, LAMAR 3: Freshman Isaiah Spiller ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Kellen Mond threw for 317 yards with a touchdown pass and a run in three quarters to lead Texas A&M.
NO. 17 UCF 45, STANFORD 27: Freshman Dillon Gabriel threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns in his second college start, leading UCF past Stanford. The Knights (3-0) scored on six of seven possessions, building a 31-point halftime lead.
ARIZONA ST. 10, NO. 18 MICHIGAN ST. 7: Eno Benjamin reached the ball to the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining, and Arizona State beat Michigan State after the Spartans had a tying field goal negated for having too many men on the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.