There's so much more to know about Damar Hamlin | PlayAction podcast

The entire sports world is still stunned by Monday night's scene, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo News reporters Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald share insight into what Hamlin is like in the locker room and off the field. In addition, Fitzgerald offers her first-hand account of what it was like inside the stadium Monday, and Gaughan puts the Bills’ season into perspective as Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition.