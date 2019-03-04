INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Receiver D.K. Metcalf showed off his muscle-man physique — and his speed — in Indianapolis.
Defensive end Montez Sweat proved big men can run fast, too.
The two pro prospects from rival colleges in Mississippi left the NFL’s annual scouting combine as the two biggest winners of the weeklong event. They were impressive.
Following Metcalf’s performance in the 40-yard dash, the New York Jets’ official Twitter account posted: “4.33? At that size?”
The comment could tip off the Jets’ plans for the No. 3 pick in April’s NFL draft, considering quarterback Sam Darnold will be entering his second season in the league this fall.
And who could blame them for taking Metcalf, who possesses rare athleticism for a receiver that measures in at 6-foot-3 3/8, 238 pounds and has 1.6 percent body fat.
His performance was even better. After wowing scouts by doing 27 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds, he posted a vertical jump of 40 1/2 inches, a broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches, and the 40-yard dash time — all top-five performances among the receivers.
What made it even more impressive for the son of former NFL offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf was that he did all of it after having season-ending neck surgery last fall.
“I’m not supposed to be here right now,” the former Ole Miss star told NFL Network following his workout.
Meanwhile, Sweat, the former Mississippi State defensive lineman, made his workout look like it was, well, no sweat.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Sweat was clocked at 4.41 seconds in the 40, the top speed by a defensive lineman since at least 2003 and faster times than those posted at the combine by Amari Cooper, Julio Jones or Odell Beckham Jr. Sweat also finished fourth among edge players in the broad jump (11 feet, 2inches) and three-cone drill (7 seconds flat) and was sixth in the vertical jump (36 inches).
The only question might be his strength. He did 21 reps on the bench press, 12th at his position.
But the NFL’s official Twitter account was impressed with what it saw.
“Something special out of Starkville,” Sunday’s post read.
Now team officials will spend the next six-plus weeks picking apart game film and combine performances, attending pro day, doing additional background and medical checks while bringing in players for formal interviews before making draft-weekend decisions.
LOOKING GOOD: The offensive and defensive linemen are supposed to be the strength of this draft. The combine proved it.
Defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams of Alabama put themselves in the conversation to be the top overall pick with strong showings. Bosa completed the 40 in 4.79 seconds and did 29 reps on the bench press. Williams, at 303 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.83 seconds.
Michigan’s dynamic duo of defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush also helped themselves with strong showings Sunday. Gary ran a 4.58 in the 40 — No. 1 among defensive linemen — while Bush posted a 4.43.
Center Garrett Bradbury of North Carolina State and offensive tackle Andre Dillard of Washington State had the best performances Friday, the first full day of workouts in Indy. Both helped themselves with good performances in the 40 and demonstrated their agility with solid times in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. Bradbury also had 34 reps on the bench press, second among offensive linemen.
Safety Zedrick Woods of Mississippi posted a 4.29-second 40 on Monday, fastest time all week. Cornerback Jamel Dean of Auburn ran a 4.30-second 40 on Monday, the second-fastest time of the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.