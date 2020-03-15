Sports briefs

Football
- By a close vote, with some 500 union members not participating, NFL players approved a new labor agreement with the league. It features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players.
The deal, which runs through the 2030 season, was accepted by the 32 team owners last month. The NFL Players Association's membership spent the last week voting on the 439-page document after its executive board narrowly rejected it by a 6-5 vote, and the player representatives voted 17-14 in favor, with one abstention.
Clearly, there was some strong player opposition to this collective bargaining agreement, though. Many stars, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Todd Gurley, spoke out against it. The total vote, among the nearly 2,500 union members who participated, was 1,019-959. Ratification required a simple majority — results were announced Sunday — and there could be lasting resentment among union members, given how close the vote was.
“Can’t believe we agreed to that lol," Colts tight end Eric Ebron tweeted. "We can only play this game for so long and y’all didn’t want everything we could get out of it? ... 2030 y’all do better.”
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey expressed displeasure about the turnout for voting.
“Around 500 players didn’t even vote on the new CBA ...," he tweeted. "It’s good and bad to this deal. I could see why anyone would vote either way. I just think it’s amazing guys don’t even care.”
Basketball
- When the father of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tested negative for the coronavirus, it was “a sigh of relief” to the New York Mets.
Donovan Mitchell Sr. is a fixture in and around the Mets’ clubhouse in his job as the team’s director of player relations and community outreach. The younger Mitchell confirmed Thursday he tested positive for the virus after Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive, with Gobert's result prompting the league to suspend the season.
The elder Mitchell was tested Thursday and it came back negative, the Mets announced Friday night.
Wrestling
- The United States women’s freestyle team had a banner day Saturday helping the American squad qualify four additional weight classes, in addition to the two already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games at the Pan Am Olympic Qualifier in Ottaw, Canada.
Sarah Hildebrandt (50 kilograms), Jacarra Winchester (53kg), Helen Maroulis (57kg) and Kayla Miracle (62kg) secured Olympic qualifying spots and automatic passes to the best-of-three Olympic Trials.
Tamyra Mensah-Stock (68kg) and Adeline Gray (76kg) had already qualified those weight classes.
Softball & T-Ball
- The Evansdale Youth Softball Association has announced its sign up dates for the 2020 summer season.
There are divisions for Pre-k through 12th grade with a co-ed Mixed League for high school-aged competitors. Registration fee is $35.
Sign-up dates are at the Evansdale City Hall are:
- March 21 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- March 23 (4:30-7:30 p.m.)
- March 24 (4:30-6:30 p.m.)
- March 25 (4:30-7:30 p.m.)
- March 26 (4:30-7:30 p.m.)
- March 27 (4:30-7:30 p.m.)
- March 28 (9a.m-1p.m.)