DUBUQUE -- Wartburg erupted for 49 points in the second and third quarters and pinned a 56-14 American Rivers Conference football loss on Loras Saturday.
Quarterback Matt Sacia was 18 of 21 for 306 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions for the Knights (6-2 overall, 5-1 ARC). Sacia connected with JoJo McNair for scoring strikes of 23, 3 and 13 yards, and McNair also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. He finished with eight pass receptions for 149 yards. Mason Carter led the rushing game with 76 yards on 15 carries with a TD.
Defensively, Wartburg held Loras (4-4, 3-3) to 61 rushing yards and 2 of 14 third-down conversions.
SIMPSON 27, LUTHER 17: Luther fell behind 20-3 at halftime and couldn't catch Simpson despite a big game from quarterback Ian Kuykendall, who ran for 143 yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns and passed for 146 yards.
The Norse (1-7, 1-5) got within 20-17 with 10 minutes, 22 seconds remaining, but Simpson (6-2, 5-1) answered less than two minutes later to stretch its lead.
SIOUX FALLS 34, UPPER IOWA 7: Sioux Falls bolted to a 31-0 halftime lead and its defense kept Upper Iowa under wraps Saturday in Northern Sun Conference action.
The Cougars (6-3) piled up 616 yards of total offense, including 333 rushing. Upper Iowa (3-6) finished with 294 net yards as Sioux Falls built a 36-24 advantage in time of possession.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.