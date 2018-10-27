Try 1 month for 99¢

DUBUQUE -- Wartburg erupted for 49 points in the second and third quarters and pinned a 56-14 American Rivers Conference football loss on Loras Saturday.

Quarterback Matt Sacia was 18 of 21 for 306 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions for the Knights (6-2 overall, 5-1 ARC). Sacia connected with JoJo McNair for scoring strikes of 23, 3 and 13 yards, and McNair also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. He finished with eight pass receptions for 149 yards. Mason Carter led the rushing game with 76 yards on 15 carries with a TD.

Defensively, Wartburg held Loras (4-4, 3-3) to 61 rushing yards and 2 of 14 third-down conversions.

SIMPSON 27, LUTHER 17: Luther fell behind 20-3 at halftime and couldn't catch Simpson despite a big game from quarterback Ian Kuykendall, who ran for 143 yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns and passed for 146 yards.

The Norse (1-7, 1-5) got within 20-17 with 10 minutes, 22 seconds remaining, but Simpson (6-2, 5-1) answered less than two minutes later to stretch its lead.

SIOUX FALLS 34, UPPER IOWA 7: Sioux Falls bolted to a 31-0 halftime lead and its defense kept Upper Iowa under wraps Saturday in Northern Sun Conference action.

The Cougars (6-3) piled up 616 yards of total offense, including 333 rushing. Upper Iowa (3-6) finished with 294 net yards as Sioux Falls built a 36-24 advantage in time of possession.

