WAVERLY — Wartburg put on an opening-night show at Walston-Hoover Stadium Saturday, racing past Greenville 73-13 in college football action.
The Knights scored 30 first-quarter points and led 47-3 at halftime.
Wartburg (1-0) piled up 516 yards of total offense, including 317 rushing yards.
Connor Bailey led the ground game with 116 yards on 11 carries and two TDs. Quarterback Matt Sacia completed 9 of 14 passes for 155 yards and two scores, and Denison Harrington caught five passes for 87 yards and a score.
AUGUSTANA 48, UPPER IOWA 45: After a wild opening half, Augustana got enough stops in the second half to deal Upper Iowa a season-opening defeat.
The Peacocks bolted to a 24-14 first-quarter lead, but Augustana charged back to take a 35-31 advantage to halftime. Upper Iowa held a 14-13 second-half scoring advantage, but couldn’t get any closer than the final margin after scoring with 6 1/2 minutes to play.
Brent Lammers threw for 325 yards for the Peacocks, hitting D.J. Emsweller nine times for 144 yards and two touchdowns and Alexander Stevens five times for 107 and a score.
Augustana had 32 first downs and 489 yards of total offense.
WIS.-LACROSSE 52, LUTHER 21: Luther had more first downs and more yards, but Wisconsin-La Crosse won the battle on the scoreboard in a big way.
The Eagles (1-0) led 42-0 at halftime. Luther (0-1) finished with 441 total yards, including 259 passing by Ian Kuykendall on 13 completions in 24 attempts without an interception. He connected with Trevor Joiner for a 68-yard touchdown and hit Ricardo Chavez with a 55-yard scoring strike, both in the second half.
Joiner finished with six catches for 100 yards and Chavez had five for 116 yards. Kuykendall led the ground game with 63 yards on 12 carries.
Wisconsin-La Crosse was 9 of 14 on third down conversions while Luther was 4 of 15.
