DUBUQUE — Wartburg College put together a dominating second half to overtake Dubuque Saturday and win the American Rivers Conference championship and the automatic berth to the NCAA Division III football playoffs.
Trailing 21-20 at halftime, the Knights (8-2 overall, 7-1 ARC) outscored the Spartans (7-3, 6-2) 27-7 in the second half to win the program’s second straight title and return to the postseason.
Mason Carter, who finished with 88 rushing yards and three touchdowns, scored midway through the third quarter to cap an 11-play, 81-yard drive and give Wartburg a 26-21 lead. Carter scored again in the final minute of the period to finish another 11-play drive as the Knights extended their lead to 34-21.
Dubuque got back within one score 7:53 into the fourth quarter, but the Knights closed it out with touchdown passes from Matt Sacia to Brandan Childs and Lee Bonifus in the final 5:10.
Sacia added to his record-setting career by completing 25 of 25 passes for 341 yards and three TDs with one interception. Kolin Schulte caught eight passes for 124 yards and Childs finished with seven catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Wartburg surrendered just 42 rushing yards and 235 in total offense and intercepted a pair of passes.
COE 26, LUTHER 7: Coe held Luther to 248 yards of total offense in an American Rivers Conference game Saturday.
The Kohawks (6-4 overall, 5-3 ARC) led 17-7 at halftime and shut out the Norse (1-9, 1-7) in the second half.
Quentin White completed 24 of 33 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns for Coe, while Tyler Dralle picked up 113 rushing yards on 32 carries. Trevor Noble had 11 pass receptions for 153 yards.
MSU-MANKATO 47, UPPER IOWA 7: Minnesota State-Mankato, the top-ranked team in NCAA Division II, rolled past Upper Iowa in a Northern Sun Conference matchup.
The Mavericks (11-0) jumped out to a 21-0 lead 7 1/2 minutes into the game and finished with a 460-168 edge in total offense. Upper Iowa completed just 7 of 23 passes for 88 yards with three interceptions.
Upper Iowa finished its season at 3-8.
