FAYETTE — Upper Iowa executed a clutch drive in the final minutes and pulled out a 34-33 Northern Sun Conference football win over Winona State Saturday.
The Peacocks (1-2) and Warriors (2-1) went back and forth all night until Upper Iowa took possession on its own 33 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining and went 67 yards in nine plays, converting a key fourth-and-10 situation to keep the drive alive.
Antoine Conner carried it in from the 2-yard line to tie the game, and Jonathan Herrera kicked the go-ahead extra point.
Quarterback Brent Lammers hit 29 of 53 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns — two to Skyler Helman and one to Alexander Stevens.
CENTRAL 63, LUTHER 14: Central College raced out to a 63-0 lead and humbled Luther 63-14 in the American Rivers Conference football opener for both teams Saturday.
The Dutch (3-0, 1-0) stung the Norse (0-3, 0-1) with big plays early as Eric Knaack caught touchdown passes from Blaine Hawkins covering 41 and 40 yards and Tanner Schminke scored on pass plays covering 60 and 51 yards.
Central finished with 550 yards of total offense, including 393 passing on 18 completions in 22 attempts.
Hawkins was 13 of 15 for 349 yards and five TDs, Knaack had three catches for 152 yards and Schminke had four receptions for 124 yards.
Luther rushed for 270 yards and passed for 165 but couldn’t get on the scoreboard until the final quarter when Parker Kizer had a three-yard touchdown run and Andrew Whalen scored on a five-yarder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.