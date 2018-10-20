ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State scored three touchdowns over a nine-minute stretch in the third quarter and made that advantage stand up for a 34-14 Northern Sun Conference football win over Upper Iowa Saturday.
It was a 7-7 game in the second period after Alexander Stevens caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Brent Lammers, but the Peacocks (3-5) didn’t score again until Lammers hit Skyler Lehman for a two-yard TD late in the third.
Lammers finished 33 of 56 for 310 yards passing with two TDs and no interceptions. Stevens caught 10 passes for 75 yards. However, Upper Iowa had just 61 net rushing yards.
St. Cloud State improved to 6-2.
NEB. WESLEYAN 23, LUTHER 15: Nebraska Wesleyan rode a pair of touchdown passes and a blocked punt to a 23-15 win over Luther in American Rivers Conference football Saturday.
The Prairie Wolves (2-6, 1-5) jumped in front 10-0 on Bradley Pelkey’s 19-yard blocked punt runback midway through the first quarter.
Luther (1-6, 1-4) pulled within 10-7 on Travis Vargas’ six-yard run late in the first, but Nebraska Wesleyan quarterback Jonathan Curti connected with Derrick Curtis for a 17-yard score in the second period.
Curti hit Curtis with a 24-yard scoring strike in the third period for a 23-7 lead. Vargas scored again for Luther early in the fourth, but the Norse didn’t score again.
The Prairie Wolves finished with a 446-317 edge in total offense and were 9 of 13 on third down conversions. Curti finished 23 of 33 for 294 yards with one interception while Shaka Taylor rushed for 127 yards on 25 attempts.
