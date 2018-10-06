MINOT, N.D. — After losing back-to-back games by less than a touchdown, Upper Iowa’s football team erupted for a dominant 44-9 win over Minot State Saturday at Herb Parker Stadium.
The Peacocks opened with three consecutive field goals from Jonathan Argueta-Herrera before quarterback Brett Lammers completed his first of two touchdown passes — an 8-yard strike to Bralin Simont that gave Upper Iowa a 16-0 halftime lead. Lammers added a 57-yard touchdown pass to Alexander Stevens on the opening drive of the third quarter, and finished 16 of 22 passing for 169 yards.
Upper Iowa (2-4) also found success with its rushing attack, tallying 290 yards on 52 carries. Ryan Parmley led the corps of running backs with 81 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Jon Deprey added 73 yards on 10 rushes.
Minot State (1-5) scored its first points on a safety, after trailing 30-0. Upper Iowa’s defense produced three interceptions and held the Beavers to 142 yards rushing on 45 carries.
DUBUQUE 42, LUTHER 19: The University of Dubuque scored 35 first-half points and hung on for a victory over Luther Saturday at Dubuque’s Chalmers Field.
Dubuque (4-2, 3-1 American Rivers Conference) was led by running back Maurece Herrion, who rushed for 129 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Spartans quarterback Sean Duffy passed for 247 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Ian Kuykendall paced Luther (0-5, 0-3) with 117 passing yards and two touchdowns, and 71 rushing yards on 16 carries. Receiver Justin Montgomery caught both of Kuykendall’s touchdown passes. He finished with 73 yards and eight catches.
