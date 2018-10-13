CEDAR RAPIDS — Matt Sacia became Wartburg College’s career leader for touchdown passes Saturday as the Knights knocked off Coe 31-19 in an American Rivers Conference game.
Sacia completed 29 of 42 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns — three to JoJo McNair — to pass Logan Schrader’s previous TD record of 71. Sacia now has 74.
The Knights (4-2 overall, 3-1 ARC) led 21-9 at halftime. After Coe (3-4, 1-3) pulled within 21-19 early in the fourth quarter, Wartburg scored the final 10 points.
Wartburg finished with 492 yards of total offense, but had to overcome four turnovers, including three interceptions, one of which was returned for a Coe TD.
McNair finished with eight pass receptions for 104 yards and Kolin Schulte added seven catches for 150 yards and a TD. Connor Bailey rushed for 80 yards.
LUTHER 41, BUENA VISTA 26: Ian Kuykendall ignited a 585-yard offensive explosion by Luther as the Norsemen posted their first victory of the season.
Kuykendall hit 15 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns and ran 18 times for 219 yards and another score. Tre Jensen added 79 rushing yards and Justin Montgomery topped the receiving corps with six catches for 79 yards and a TD.
Luther (1-5, 1-3) trailed 14-7 at halftime, but took the lead in the third quarter and scored 34 second-half points.
Cole Miller passed for 312 yards and four scores for Buena Vista (1-6, 0-5).
UPPER IOWA 27, BEMIDJI ST. 24: Upper Iowa (3-4, 3-4) scored the final 21 points to rally past Bemidji State (5-2, 5-2) in a Northern Sun Conference game Saturday.
Tyreec Washington started the comeback with a 31-yard punt return touchdown late in the third quarter.
The Peacocks added a 20-yard TD pass from Brent Lammers to Alexander Stevens, and Lammers capped it with a one-yard scoring run with 6:27 remaining.
Lammers passed for 248 yards on 23 completions in 39 attempts with three interceptions. Ryan Parmely ran for 88 yards and Stevens finished with eight receptions for 130 yards.
