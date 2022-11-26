 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DIVISION III FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: WARTBURG 23, ST. JOHN'S 20

Small College Football: No. 12 Wartburg drops No. 4 St. John's, advance to Elite Eight

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – No. 12 Wartburg College forced five turnovers as the Knights took down fourth-ranked St. John’s, 23-20, Saturday in second-round Division III playoff game.

Wartburg (12-0) scored the first nine points of the game and built a 23-6 lead before holding off the Johnnies (10-2).

“What a moment. What a football game. Incredible, definitely a special, special day,” Wartburg offensive coordinator Matt Wheeler said on the Knights’ post-game radio show. “Our guys…I can’t say…because I’m going to miss some 'great plays'.”

The victory advances the Knights to their fifth Elite Eight appearance in program history and for the first time in history they will host.

Wartburg will play Aurora University (11-1) in a Noon kickoff at Walston-Hoover Stadium in Waverly next Saturday (Dec. 3). 

Saturday, the Knights took the fight to the Johnnies from the beginning.

After fielding the opening kickoff, Wartburg drove the length of the field getting a Hunter Clasen 3-yard touchdown run to culminate a 11-play, 82-yard drive and a 6-0 lead just 3 minutes and 2 seconds into the game.

Then on St. John’s first offensive play, Owen Grover stepped in front of an Aaron Syverson pass at the Johnnie 48. Wartburg converted on a 4th-and-6 play with Nile McLaughlin hitting Drake George for a 7-yard gain before having to settle for a Cael O’Neill 35-yard field goal and a 9-0 lead with 8:20 left in the first quarter.

St. John’s responded with back-to-back field goals to narrow its deficit to 9-6.

But in-between field goals, the Johnnies came up empty on four straight rushes after having a first-and-goal from the Knight 1. On the fourth down play, Riley Konrardy and Donavan Juarez stuffed Tony Underwood well short of the end zone.

Wartburg wasn’t able to do anything stuck on its one yard line after the stop, and despite a 44-yard punt by Grover, SJU drove for its second field goal with 9:08 left to half.

The Knights responded to St. John’s narrowing its deficit to three by driving deep into Johnnie territory only to see Nile McLaughlin throw an interception. St. John’s took the turnover and drove inside the Knight 20.

But Wartburg defensive back Parker Rochford picked off Syverson with 1:03 left on the clock.

And instead of sitting on the ball and the lead, Wartburg went up-tempo and drove 68 yards in five plays getting a 29-yard strike from McLaughlin to Carter Henry for a 16-6 lead with 32 seconds left to halftime.

Rochford came up big early in the third quarter after the Knights forced the Johnnies to punt on their opening possession of the half. The St. John’s punter bobbled the snap and Rochford came running in, hit the punter and stripped the ball from him returning it 12-yards for a touchdown and a 23-6 lead with 12:26 left in the half.

“The man Parker Rochford right there…he is a ball player,” Wheeler said on the radio. “Watching him fly around and get chances to do that once in a while is fun. Big time players make big time plays in big time games and that was one.”

St. John’s kept battling however and a Tony Underwood 4-yard touchdown run with 7:39 left in the third made it 23-13.

Then Wartburg faced its first big adversity of the game when McLaughlin hurt his left ankle late in the third quarter. St. John’s stuffed back-up Carter Markham on a 4th-and-1 situation on the very next play and turned that into seven when Troy Feddema scored on a 17-yard run with 1:28 left in the third.

But the Knights and Markham made enough plays down the stretch to hold off the Johnnies, the final big play came on when senior Antonio Santillan picked off Syverson, the Knights’ fourth interception of the game with 1:39 left to seal the victory.

Nate Link led Wartburg with 13 tackles, while Rochford had seven. Trent Roling also had an interception for the Knights. 

Before being injured, McLaughlin was 19 of 31 for 205 yards. Clasen rushed for 88 yards on 24 carries, while Henry had five catches for 84 yards. Drake George added eight grabs for 75 yards.

Wartburg 23, St. John's 20

Wartburg;9;7;7;0  -- 23

St. John’s;3;3;14;0  -- 20

First quarter

Wartburg – Hunter Clasen 3 run (kick failed), 11:58

Wartburg – Cael O’Neill 35 FG, 8:20

SJU – Conor Murphy 27 FG, 4:51

Second quarter

SJU – Murphy 28 FG, 9:08

Wartburg – Carter Henry 29 pass from Nile McLaughlin (O’Neill kick), :32.

Third quarter

Wartburg – Parker Rochford 12 fumble return (O’Neill kick), 12:26.

SJU – Tony Underwood 4 run (Murphy kick), 7:39.

SJU – Troy Feddema 17 run (Murphy kick), 1:28.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Wart;SJU

First downs;20;24

Rushes-yards;36-100;31-93

Passing yards;230;244

Comp-Att-Int.;20-36-1;22-36-4

Punts-avg.;4-39.2;2-36.5

Penalties-yards;8-53;4-49

Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

WARTBURG – Clasen 24-88; Carter Markham 3-20, Ben Bryant 2-8, Brice White 1-7, Team 3-(-5), McLaughlin 3-(-18).

ST. JOHN’S – Feddema 7-48, Syverson 13-32, Underwood 9-28, Nick Van Erp 1-0, Eli Spencer 1-(-15).

Passing

WARTBURG – McLaughlin 19-31-1-205 yards and one touchdown, Markham 1-4-0-25 yards, Bryant 0-1-0.

ST. JOHN’S – Syverson 22-46-4-244 and no touchdowns.

Receiving

WARTBURG – Henry 5-84, Drake George 8-75, Thor Maakestad 2-51, Thomas Butters 2-11, Clasen 1-5, Carter Bussanmas 1-2, Anthony Medina 1-2.

ST. JOHN’S – Jimmy Buck 6-71, Alex Larson 4-69, Joey Gendreau 3-38, Darian Washington 3-24, Van Erp 2-21, Underwood 2-14, Feddema 2-7.

