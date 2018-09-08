MONMOUTH, Ill. — Monmouth kept 13th-ranked Wartburg off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter and held off the Knights 24-18 in a non-conference football battle Saturday.
Wartburg (1-1) took a 15-7 lead in the second quarter with a safety and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Matt Sacia to Will Hasken and led 18-14 after freshman Kain Eagle of Denver kicked a 36-yard field goal, but Monmouth (1-1) scored the final 10 points.
Sacia finished 24 of 36 for 252 yards and a TD, Kolin Schulte caught six passes for 102 yards and JoJo McNair had four catches for 89 yards as he played on both sides of the ball.
Wartburg’s rushing game produced just 31 net yards as Sacia was sacked four times.
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 34, UPPER IOWA 7: Upper Iowa struggled to convert on third down and dropped a Northern Sun matchup Saturday.
The Peacocks finished with 353 yards of total offense (336 passing) and 23 first downs, but were just 3 of 17 on third downs and punted nine times.
Brent Lammers was 32 of 60 passing for 336 yards and a touchdown and four different receivers caught at least six passes for Upper Iowa (0-2).
Concordia-St. Paul (1-1) built a 24-7 halftime lead and shut out the Peacocks in the second half.
ST. OLAF 34, LUTHER 29: St. Olaf rode a big first half to a non-conference win over Luther Saturday.
Luther (0-2) took the early lead on a Jonah Zaimes field goal with 3:17 left in the opening quarter, but St. Olaf (2-0) answered with a pair of touchdowns in the final 1:59 of the period, then scored two more to start the second quarter.
Trailing 28-15 at halftime, Luther outscored the Oles 14-6 in the second half, but couldn’t score over the final 12 minutes.
Ian Kuykendall rushed for 99 yards and passed for 114 to lead the Norse offense, but St. Olaf quarterback Ricardo Johnson rushed for 192 and two scores and passed for 222 and three TDs.
