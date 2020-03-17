Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots
0 comments

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brady, Goff have massive age gap, but same Super Bowl dream

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady right, and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff shake hands after a regular sesaon game in Foxborough, Mass. The wide-eyed, talented Goff will try to lead his Rams past the grizzled, 41-year-old Brady, who is looking to guide the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl victory.

 AP PHOTO

Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career.

The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

He officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday, but could reach agreement with another team on Tuesday when players and clubs can negotiate deals.

A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots and the most-celebrated player of his generation. Now, he will be leading another NFL team.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News