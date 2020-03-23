Self-isolated NFL players engage in group chats, workouts

Before New England traded linebacker Duron Harmon to Detroit, he was able to go to the stadium. On Friday, he worked out on a Peloton bike in his basement, and can run on a hill near his home.

“Anything I need is right here,” Harmon said. “I’m willing to go out there and do that each and every day, until I’m able to get to a gym or to get up to Detroit and work out with the team.”

Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who just signed a two-year extension, said one key is staying educated about what’s been affected by the pandemic. He’s in Florida where his training facility closed down, forcing him to train on his own with his brother. They’ve been working together outdoors on a field.

“It is kind of weird times,” Poyer said. “... We stocked up probably about a week ago. But you go to the grocery store, and you can’t find water. You can’t find cleaning stuff. It’s crazy.”

Finding specific items at the grocery store is the biggest challenge for Kelly. The Titans lineman’s oldest daughter Eden is allergic to eggs, peanuts and tree nuts, which limits what she can eat and drink.