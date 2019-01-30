ATLANTA (AP) — The National Football League is not aware of any security threats against the Super Bowl, now four days away, the league’s top security officer said Wednesday.
“We have no credible or specific threats that have been brought to our attention,” NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier said.
She spoke at a news conference in host city Atlanta alongside the nation’s Homeland Security secretary as well as state and local law officers.
Outside, low-flying helicopters swooped over Atlanta’s downtown and police patrolled the streets on horseback, bicycles and on foot. On the ground, trained police canines sniffed visitors to some hotels and other buildings.
The New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 on Sunday.
Despite the recently ended partial government shutdown, Homeland Security employees are committed to keeping the Super Bowl secure, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said.
“Protecting an event such as the Super Bowl is no easy task,” Nielsen said.
“I want to make clear that despite last month’s lapse in funding, DHS employees are and have been committed to keeping our nation and Super Bowl 53 secure,” she added.
More than 600 employees from her agency will be protecting the city, she said. U.S. Secret Service officers and members of the Coast Guard also will be on the ground and joining local and state police and other agencies, Nielsen said.
FRIENDLY FORECAST: Atlanta has dodged a repeat of the ice storm which marred its previous Super Bowl in 2000.
The weather is on Atlanta’s side for Sunday’s Rams-Patriots game. There was a hard freeze Tuesday night, but no snow and no significant black ice. The forecast calls for a high near 60 on Sunday.
GURLEY TOPS GRONK: It might have zero bearing on Sunday’s Super Bowl, in which the Patriots are a 2½-point favorite over the Rams. Still, on Tuesday night, Los Angeles All-Pro running back Todd Gurley had the upper hand against New England star tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Gurley beat Gronkowski 21-6 in a Madden NFL 19 Super Bowl 53 preview as part of Xbox Sessions: Game Before The Game.
Some interceptions and a missed extra point did in Gronkowski in the contest.
“Safe to say that game went good, I got to meet Gronk and hang out with him playing the game,” said Gurley, who led real football in scoring this season with 21 touchdowns. “Honestly I had one of my best Madden games I’ve ever had. I don’t know how I did it, but (Rams quarterback Jared) Goff came through in the clutch for me. It was a great time.”
Not so much for Gronkowski, who wasn’t exactly Tom Brady at the controls in the video version of the Super Bowl.
“It didn’t go so well for me there,” he said. “You know, I threw a couple of interceptions, I didn’t make enough plays; 21-6 I lost.
“I got to come out better on Sunday for sure.”
