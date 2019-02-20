SALT LAKE CITY — Karter Schult never let anything stop his pursuit of the football as a record-setting, All-American defensive end at the University of Northern Iowa.
The Tripoli native isn’t taking no for an answer when it comes to his professional football dream, either. From the NFL to the Spring League and now the Alliance of American Football, Schult is still disrupting opposing offenses and hunting down quarterbacks.
Signed by the NFL’s Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Schult had 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks during limited opportunities in four preseason games. Yet the Browns released him.
Disappointed, Schult got a job and contined to work out for the next six months, although he admits doubt began to creep into his mind.
“Absolutely,” he said. “During those five or six months when I wasn’t getting any calls and not getting any workouts (with NFL teams) and just working out by yourself ... it’s very taxing mentally and spiritually.
“There’s pressure from outside sources that can put you in a dark place, but I have a very good support system. My fiance and my family’s support has allowed me to be able to do the things I’ve done chasing my dreams.”
So, Schult headed to Austin, Texas, for the two-week Spring League where players get a chance to practice and play two games in front of scouts and representatives from nearly every NFL team.
That led to mini-camp invitations from the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers. Carolina signed him, but after going through OTAs (organized team activities) and training camp, the Panthers cut him loose again.
It was during his time with Carolina that Schult began to learn about the new Alliance of American Football, an eight-team pro league that is two games into its inaugural season.
“It sounded really intriguing to me because of the people involved with it,” said Schult.
From founder Charlie Ebersol to head coaches like Dennis Erickson, Steve Spurrier, Rick Neuheisel, Mike Singletary, Mike Riley and Mike Martz to assistant coaches like Michael Vick and Bob Stoops to players like Trent Richardson of Alabama, Denard Robinson of Michigan, Aaron Murray of Georgia and Christian Hackenberg of Penn State, the league has plenty of name recognition.
Schult signed with the Salt Lake Stallions. All AAF players get three-year contracts worth a total of $250,000 — $70,000 the first season, $80,000 in year two and $100,000 in the final year.
In his first game with the Stallions, Schult had four solo tackles and a sack.
“Besides the preseason games with Cleveland, it was the first game I’d played in almost two years,” Schult noted. “My expectations for myself are always high. I wanted to change the game for my team. I was excited just to get back out there, but I really wanted to affect the game as much as I could.”
In his second game, Schult added six solo stops and two more sacks. He now leads Salt Lake in sacks with three and shares the team lead in tackles with 10.
Schult expected the football to be high-quality, and he wasn’t disappointed.
“I knew it would be pretty good because of the coaching and the type of players getting picked into the league. There are a lot of guys like me who have been in NFL camps and just missed making a roster and were hanging out not knowing what was next.
“I think the quality was even better than what I thought it would be.”
Schult isn’t the only players with Iowa college ties. Former Panther Elijah Campbell plays for the Birmingham Iron and has five tackles and a fumble recovery in his first two games. Akrum Wadley, a standout at Iowa, played for the Atlanta Legends while Iowa State was represented by Joel Lanning with the San Antonio Commanders and Oni Omoile with the Memphis Express.
By all accounts, the AAF took it to the house on its opening weekend.
On the outside, the new league scored with fans in the stands and television ratings comparable to NFL preseason games.
On the inside, players like Schult got another opportunity to chase their dream.
“This is a dream come true for me ... to be able to make a living playing a game I love and something I’m good at. It doesn’t feel like work at all. It’s my job, but it feels like I’m a kid playing one of the best games there is and getting paid pretty well.”
Meanwhile, the NFL is just a phone call away. AAF players are allowed to pursue any opportunities that arise with the NFL and still return to their AAF teams if things don’t work out.
“Everywhere I go I’ve been the underdog,” said Schult. “I don’t look like Miles Garrett, who’s 6-5, 280 and runs a 4.5. People underestimate me, and then they slowly realize I can play.
“I haven’t given up on that dream. I’ve been close two times. I know I have the talent to be there. That’s the ultimate dream for everybody in this league.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.