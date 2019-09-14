Clip art football

BIG 12

Iowa 18, Iowa St. 17

Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24

West Virginia 44, North Carolina St. 27

Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21

TCU 34, Purdue 13

Oklahoma 48, UCLA, 14

Texas 48, Rice 13

Texas Tech at Arizona, late

BIG TEN

Ohio St. 51, Indiana 10

Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10

Temple 20, Maryland 17

Eastern Michigan 34, Illinois 31

Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32

Northwestern 30, UNLV 14

Arizona St. 10, Michigan St. 7

Nebraska 44, Northern Illinois 8

MISSOURI VALLEY

North Dakota St. 47, Delaware 22

Indiana St. 19, Eastern Kentucky 7

South Dakota St. 38, Drake 10

Youngstown St. 34, Duquesne 14

Houston Baptist 53, South Dakota 52

Illinois St. 21, Eastern Illinois 3

Montana St. 23, Western Illinois 14

Southern Illinois 28, Tenn.-Martin 14

Missouri St. at Tulane, late

NORTHERN SUN

Northern St. 14, Minot St. 10

Sioux Falls 34, Winona St. 12

Wayne St. 16, SW Minnesota St. 1, OT

MSU-Mankato 27, Augustana 7

Concordia-St. Paul 28, Upper Iowa 23

Minn.-Crookston 38, St. Cloud St. 0

Minn.-Duluth 48, MSU-Moorhead 20

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 45, DePauw 19

Neb. Wesleyan 25, Illinois College 20

Simpson 27, Chicago 23

St. Olaf 33, Luther 20

Buena Vista 27, Concordia (Neb) 24

Dubuque 37, Pacific 26

Loras 42, Benedictine 14

Wartburg 38, Monmouth 9

Cornell at Coe, late

IOWA COLLEGES

Grand View 28, Central Methodist 7

MidAmerica Nazarene 27, William Penn 16

Marian 49, St. Ambrose 14

Briar Cliff 47, Dakota Wesleyan 0

Morningside 56, Dordt 14

Evangel 28, Clarke 0

Lake Forest 44, Grinnell 0

Knox 44, Iowa Wesleyan 0

Northwestern 26, Midland 25

Baker 70, Graceland 6

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Central 50, College of DuPage 36

Ellsworth 15, Dodge City CC 8

EAST

Bloomsburg 24, Edinboro 21

Georgetown 69, Catholic 0

Marist 26, Stetson 23

Salisbury 24, Wis.-Oshkosh 19

St. John Fisher 35, Bridgewater (Mass.) 28

SOUTH

Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Auburn 55, Kent St. 16

Bowie St. 26, Shaw 21

Charlotte 52, UMass 17

Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk St. 7

Davidson 41, WV Wesleyan 0

Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18

Elon 42, Richmond 20

Ferrum 55, Greensboro 7

Florida 29, Kentucky 21

Florida A&M 57, Fort Valley St. 20

Florida Tech 30, Newberry 28

Gardner-Webb 21, NC Central 12

Georgia 55, Arkansas St. 0

Jacksonville 30, Presbyterian 20

Jacksonville St. 49, E. Washington 45

James Madison 63, Morgan St. 12

Kennesaw St. 42, Alabama St. 7

Lenoir-Rhyne 28, Virginia Union 11

Liberty 35, Buffalo 17

Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21

McNeese St. 17, Alcorn St. 14

Memphis 42, South Alabama 6

Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0

Mississippi 40, SE Louisiana 29

Morehead St. 73, Kentucky Christian 34

NC A&T 27, Charleston Southern 21

Quincy 34, Kentucky Wesleyan 16

Samford 21, Wofford 14

Shenandoah 35, NC Wesleyan 19

South Florida 55, SC State 16

Southern Miss. 47, Troy 42

Southern U. 61, Edward Waters 0

Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0

Tennessee Tech 31, Virginia-Wise 14

The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24

Tuskegee 13, Kentucky St. 7

UCF 45, Stanford 27

Virginia St. 35, UNC-Pembroke 16

Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17

W. Carolina 20, North Greenville 17

W. Michigan 57, Georgia St. 10

William & Mary 38, Colgate 10

MIDWEST

Aurora 48, Elmhurst 22

Baldwin Wallace 45, Otterbein 28

Bethel (Minn. ) 38, Wis.-River Falls 20

CCSU 42, Valparaiso 13

Carleton 20, Lawrence 10

Cent. Michigan 45, Akron 24

Central 45, DePauw 19

Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13

Concordia (Wis.) 31, Augsburg 0

Crown 23, Beloit 6

E. Michigan 34, Illinois 31

FAU 41, Ball St. 31

Greenville 31, Kalamazoo 17

Gustavus Adolphus 41, Wis.-Stout 31

Hanover 49, Adrian 28

Heidelberg 35, Wilmington (Ohio) 10

Hope 80, Defiance 6

Indianapolis 48, Hillsdale 21

Lawrence 34, Wisconsin Lutheran 14

Louisiana Tech 35, Bowling Green 7

Martin Luther 34, Rockford 20

Michigan Tech 24, McKendree 19

NW Missouri St. 38, Washburn 17

North Dakota 27, Sam Houston St. 23

Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14

Ohio Northern 39, Muskingum 10

Ripon 45, Finlandia 12

Saginaw Valley St. 35, Tiffin 20

St. Norbert 27, Wis.-Eau Claire 21

St. Scholastica 41, Presentation 13

Taylor 17, Butler 14

Toledo 45, Murray St. 0

Trine 35, Bluffton 20

Truman 35, Wayne St. (Mich.) 12

West Texas A&M 49, William Jewell 21

Wis.-La Crosse 33, Illinois Wesleyan 27

Wis.-Stevens Point 31, Wabash 28

Wis.-Whitewater 20, Concordia (Moor.) 10

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 53, Langston 15

Arkansas 55, Colorado St. 34

Army 31, UTSA 13

Mary Hardin-Baylor 56, Albright 15

Nicholls 42, Prairie View 35

SMU 47, Texas State 17

Texas A&M 62, Lamar 3

FAR WEST

Adams St. 41, N.M. Highlands 27

Air Force 30, Colorado 23

BYU 30, Southern Cal 27

California 23, North Texas 17

N. Arizona 55, W. New Mexico 21

Nevada 19, Weber St. 13

Oregon St. 45, Cal Poly 7

Texas A&M Commerce 34, W. Oregon 27

Utah 31, Idaho St. 0

Washington 52, Hawaii 20

Wyoming 21, Idaho 16

