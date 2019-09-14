BIG 12
Iowa 18, Iowa St. 17
Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24
West Virginia 44, North Carolina St. 27
Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21
TCU 34, Purdue 13
Oklahoma 48, UCLA, 14
Texas 48, Rice 13
Texas Tech at Arizona, late
BIG TEN
Iowa 18, Iowa St. 17
Ohio St. 51, Indiana 10
Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10
Temple 20, Maryland 17
Eastern Michigan 34, Illinois 31
Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32
Northwestern 30, UNLV 14
Arizona St. 10, Michigan St. 7
TCU 34, Purdue 13
Nebraska 44, Northern Illinois 8
MISSOURI VALLEY
North Dakota St. 47, Delaware 22
Indiana St. 19, Eastern Kentucky 7
South Dakota St. 38, Drake 10
Youngstown St. 34, Duquesne 14
Houston Baptist 53, South Dakota 52
Illinois St. 21, Eastern Illinois 3
Montana St. 23, Western Illinois 14
Southern Illinois 28, Tenn.-Martin 14
Missouri St. at Tulane, late
NORTHERN SUN
Northern St. 14, Minot St. 10
Sioux Falls 34, Winona St. 12
Wayne St. 16, SW Minnesota St. 1, OT
MSU-Mankato 27, Augustana 7
Concordia-St. Paul 28, Upper Iowa 23
Minn.-Crookston 38, St. Cloud St. 0
Minn.-Duluth 48, MSU-Moorhead 20
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 45, DePauw 19
Neb. Wesleyan 25, Illinois College 20
Simpson 27, Chicago 23
St. Olaf 33, Luther 20
Buena Vista 27, Concordia (Neb) 24
Dubuque 37, Pacific 26
Loras 42, Benedictine 14
Wartburg 38, Monmouth 9
Cornell at Coe, late
IOWA COLLEGES
South Dakota St. 38, Drake 10
Grand View 28, Central Methodist 7
MidAmerica Nazarene 27, William Penn 16
Marian 49, St. Ambrose 14
Briar Cliff 47, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Morningside 56, Dordt 14
Evangel 28, Clarke 0
Lake Forest 44, Grinnell 0
Knox 44, Iowa Wesleyan 0
Northwestern 26, Midland 25
Baker 70, Graceland 6
Cornell at Coe, late
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Central 50, College of DuPage 36
Ellsworth 15, Dodge City CC 8
EAST
Bloomsburg 24, Edinboro 21
Georgetown 69, Catholic 0
Marist 26, Stetson 23
Salisbury 24, Wis.-Oshkosh 19
St. John Fisher 35, Bridgewater (Mass.) 28
SOUTH
Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
Auburn 55, Kent St. 16
Bowie St. 26, Shaw 21
Charlotte 52, UMass 17
Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk St. 7
Davidson 41, WV Wesleyan 0
Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18
Elon 42, Richmond 20
Ferrum 55, Greensboro 7
Florida 29, Kentucky 21
Florida A&M 57, Fort Valley St. 20
Florida Tech 30, Newberry 28
Gardner-Webb 21, NC Central 12
Georgia 55, Arkansas St. 0
Jacksonville 30, Presbyterian 20
Jacksonville St. 49, E. Washington 45
James Madison 63, Morgan St. 12
Kennesaw St. 42, Alabama St. 7
Lenoir-Rhyne 28, Virginia Union 11
Liberty 35, Buffalo 17
Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21
McNeese St. 17, Alcorn St. 14
Memphis 42, South Alabama 6
Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0
Mississippi 40, SE Louisiana 29
Morehead St. 73, Kentucky Christian 34
NC A&T 27, Charleston Southern 21
Quincy 34, Kentucky Wesleyan 16
Samford 21, Wofford 14
Shenandoah 35, NC Wesleyan 19
South Florida 55, SC State 16
Southern Miss. 47, Troy 42
Southern U. 61, Edward Waters 0
Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0
Tennessee Tech 31, Virginia-Wise 14
The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24
Tuskegee 13, Kentucky St. 7
UCF 45, Stanford 27
Virginia St. 35, UNC-Pembroke 16
Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17
W. Carolina 20, North Greenville 17
W. Michigan 57, Georgia St. 10
William & Mary 38, Colgate 10
MIDWEST
Aurora 48, Elmhurst 22
Baldwin Wallace 45, Otterbein 28
Bethel (Minn. ) 38, Wis.-River Falls 20
CCSU 42, Valparaiso 13
Carleton 20, Lawrence 10
Cent. Michigan 45, Akron 24
Central 45, DePauw 19
Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13
Concordia (Wis.) 31, Augsburg 0
Crown 23, Beloit 6
E. Michigan 34, Illinois 31
FAU 41, Ball St. 31
Greenville 31, Kalamazoo 17
Gustavus Adolphus 41, Wis.-Stout 31
Hanover 49, Adrian 28
Heidelberg 35, Wilmington (Ohio) 10
Hope 80, Defiance 6
Indianapolis 48, Hillsdale 21
Lawrence 34, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
Louisiana Tech 35, Bowling Green 7
Martin Luther 34, Rockford 20
Michigan Tech 24, McKendree 19
NW Missouri St. 38, Washburn 17
North Dakota 27, Sam Houston St. 23
Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14
Ohio Northern 39, Muskingum 10
Ripon 45, Finlandia 12
Saginaw Valley St. 35, Tiffin 20
St. Norbert 27, Wis.-Eau Claire 21
St. Scholastica 41, Presentation 13
Taylor 17, Butler 14
Toledo 45, Murray St. 0
Trine 35, Bluffton 20
Truman 35, Wayne St. (Mich.) 12
West Texas A&M 49, William Jewell 21
Wis.-La Crosse 33, Illinois Wesleyan 27
Wis.-Stevens Point 31, Wabash 28
Wis.-Whitewater 20, Concordia (Moor.) 10
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 53, Langston 15
Arkansas 55, Colorado St. 34
Army 31, UTSA 13
Mary Hardin-Baylor 56, Albright 15
Nicholls 42, Prairie View 35
SMU 47, Texas State 17
Texas A&M 62, Lamar 3
FAR WEST
Adams St. 41, N.M. Highlands 27
Air Force 30, Colorado 23
BYU 30, Southern Cal 27
California 23, North Texas 17
N. Arizona 55, W. New Mexico 21
Nevada 19, Weber St. 13
Oregon St. 45, Cal Poly 7
Texas A&M Commerce 34, W. Oregon 27
Utah 31, Idaho St. 0
Washington 52, Hawaii 20
Wyoming 21, Idaho 16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.