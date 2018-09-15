Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BIG 12

Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27

Kansas 55, Rutgers 14

Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21

Duke 44, Baylor 27

Texas Tech 63, Houston 49

Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17

West Virginia at North Carolina St., ccd.

Ohio St. 40, TCU 28

Texas 37, USC 14

BIG TEN

Iowa 38, Northern Iowa 14

Indiana 38, Ball St. 10

Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10

Temple 35, Maryland 14

Troy 24, Nebraska 19

South Florida 25, Illinois 19

Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3

BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Michigan 45, SMU 20

Akron 39, Northwestern 34

Missouri 40, Purdue 27, OT

MISSOURI VALLEY

Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7

Missouri St. 40, Northern Arizona 8

North Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7

Western Illinois 31, Montana 27

South Dakota St. 90, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6

Indiana St. 55, Eastern Illinois 41

Southeast Missouri St. 48, Southern Illinois 44

Weber St. 27, South Dakota 3

NORTHERN SUN

Minn. St.-Mankato 46, Concordia-St. Paul 13

MSU-Moorhead 42, Northern St. 27

Minot St. 41, U-Mary 28

Bemidji St. 69, Minn. Crookston 0

Augustana 27, Wayne St. 21

Sioux Falls 39, SW Minnesota St. 21

Upper Iowa 34, Winona St. 33

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 63, Buena Vista 0

Dubuque 27, Coe 18

Central 63, Luther 14

Simpson 27, Neb. Wesleyan 21

IOWA COLLEGE

Drake 52, Missouri S&T 12

Grand View 47, Central Methodist 27

Doane 24, Dordt 21

Briar Cliff 26, Hastings 14

Westminster 35, Iowa Wesleyan 10

Northwestern 49, Midland 20

Morningside 66, Dakota Wesleyan 13

St. Francis (Ind.) 60, St. Ambrose 14

William Penn 36, MidAmerica Nazarene 35

Missouri Valley 59, Graceland 21

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Central CC 50, College of DuPage 6

Dodge City 34, Ellsworth 30

EAST

Army 28, Hawaii 21

Bryant 37, Marist 27

Buffalo 35, E. Michigan 21

Columbia 41, CCSU 24

Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0

Delaware 27, Cornell 10

Duquesne 31, Dayton 26

Harvard 36, San Diego 14

Holy Cross 31, Yale 28, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20

Navy 51, Lehigh 21

Penn 34, Bucknell 17

Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 19

Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6

Syracuse 30, Florida St. 7

Towson 45, Villanova 35

UConn 56, Rhode Island 49

SOUTH

Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40

Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24

Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28

Florida 48, Colorado St. 10

Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7

Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10

LSU 22, Auburn 21

Mercer 30, Samford 24

Tennessee 24, UTEP 0

UAB 31, Tulane 24

Virginia 45, Ohio 31

MIDWEST

Adrian 27, Aurora 5

Albion 57, Concordia (Ill.) 42

Augustana (Ill.) 35, Elmhurst 0

Baker 51, Culver-Stockton 10

Bluffton 34, Earlham 0

Bowie St. 47, McKendree 41

Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35

Carthage 31, Carroll (Wis.) 0

Cent. Missouri 51, Missouri Western 14

Chadron St. 31, Fort Lewis 21

Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7

Concordia (Mich.) 27, Olivet Nazarene 18

Concordia (Moor.) 54, Augsburg 7

Concordia (Neb.) 16, Jamestown 13

Concordia (Wis.) 26, Alma 15

Davenport 23, Michigan Tech 21

DePauw 45, Hiram 7

Denison 42, Allegheny 0

Dickinson St. 35, Wis.-LaCrosse 17

Emporia St. 20, Nebraska-Kearney 17

Eureka 34, Finlandia 12

Evangel 35, Peru St. 13

Ferris St. 53, Northwood (Mich.) 10

Findlay 58, William Jewell 17

Franklin 51, Anderson (Ind.) 27

Grand Valley St. 47, N. Michigan 14

Hillsdale 34, Ohio Dominican 18

Hope 53, Wis. Lutheran 12

Illinois Wesleyan 24, Wheaton (Ill.) 14

John Carroll 45, Otterbein 0

Kalamazoo 23, Rockford 7

Kansas Wesleyan 42, Sterling 7

Mac Murray 41, Minn.-Morris 0

Manchester 57, Defiance 26

Marietta 46, Muskingum 20

Miami 49, Toledo 24

Millikin 48, North Park 27

Missouri Baptist 38, Wis.-River Falls 28

Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8

Mount St. Joseph 47, Rose-Hulman 36

Mount Union 56, Baldwin-Wallace 21

N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7

N. Illinois 24, Cent. Michigan 16

NW Missouri St. 63, Missouri Southern 0

Northwestern (Minn.) 24, Greenville 7

Notre Dame Coll. 33, W. Virginia St. 31

Ohio Northern 49, Wilmington (Ohio) 16

Ohio Wesleyan 9, Wooster 7

Olivet 42, Benedictine (Ill.) 16

Princeton 50, Butler 7

S. Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6

S. Dakota Tech 52, Simon Fraser 28

Saginaw Valley St. 21, Truman St. 20

Siena Heights 40, Robert Morris-Chicago 0

Southeastern (Fla.) 58, Cincinnati Christian 14

St. Francis (Ill.) 41, Quincy 26

St. Olaf 33, Carleton 21

St. Scholastica 46, Crown (Minn.) 20

St. Thomas (Minn.) 62, Hamline 0

Taylor 50, Trinity (Ill.) 13

Trine 56, Lakeland 6

W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0

Wabash 47, Kenyon 14

Wayne (Mich.) 30, Ashland 20

Wis.-Oshkosh 17, Lincoln (Mo.) 7

Wittenberg 45, Oberlin 14

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 44, Arkansas 17

FAR WEST

California 45, Idaho St. 23

Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14

Montana St. 47, Wagner 24

Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22

Portland St. 63, Coll. of Idaho 14

Sacramento St. 28, N. Colorado 25

Stanford 30, UC Davis 10

Wyoming 17, Wofford 14

