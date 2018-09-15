BIG 12
Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27
Kansas 55, Rutgers 14
Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21
Duke 44, Baylor 27
Texas Tech 63, Houston 49
Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17
West Virginia at North Carolina St., ccd.
Ohio St. 40, TCU 28
Texas 37, USC 14
BIG TEN
Iowa 38, Northern Iowa 14
Indiana 38, Ball St. 10
Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10
Temple 35, Maryland 14
Troy 24, Nebraska 19
South Florida 25, Illinois 19
Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3
BYU 24, Wisconsin 21
Michigan 45, SMU 20
Akron 39, Northwestern 34
Missouri 40, Purdue 27, OT
Ohio St. 40, TCU 28
MISSOURI VALLEY
Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7
Missouri St. 40, Northern Arizona 8
North Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7
Western Illinois 31, Montana 27
South Dakota St. 90, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6
Indiana St. 55, Eastern Illinois 41
Southeast Missouri St. 48, Southern Illinois 44
Weber St. 27, South Dakota 3
NORTHERN SUN
Minn. St.-Mankato 46, Concordia-St. Paul 13
MSU-Moorhead 42, Northern St. 27
Minot St. 41, U-Mary 28
Bemidji St. 69, Minn. Crookston 0
Augustana 27, Wayne St. 21
Sioux Falls 39, SW Minnesota St. 21
Upper Iowa 34, Winona St. 33
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 63, Buena Vista 0
Dubuque 27, Coe 18
Central 63, Luther 14
Simpson 27, Neb. Wesleyan 21
IOWA COLLEGE
Drake 52, Missouri S&T 12
Grand View 47, Central Methodist 27
Doane 24, Dordt 21
Briar Cliff 26, Hastings 14
Westminster 35, Iowa Wesleyan 10
Northwestern 49, Midland 20
Morningside 66, Dakota Wesleyan 13
St. Francis (Ind.) 60, St. Ambrose 14
William Penn 36, MidAmerica Nazarene 35
Missouri Valley 59, Graceland 21
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Central CC 50, College of DuPage 6
Dodge City 34, Ellsworth 30
EAST
Army 28, Hawaii 21
Bryant 37, Marist 27
Buffalo 35, E. Michigan 21
Columbia 41, CCSU 24
Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0
Delaware 27, Cornell 10
Duquesne 31, Dayton 26
Harvard 36, San Diego 14
Holy Cross 31, Yale 28, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20
Navy 51, Lehigh 21
Penn 34, Bucknell 17
Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 19
Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6
Syracuse 30, Florida St. 7
Towson 45, Villanova 35
UConn 56, Rhode Island 49
SOUTH
Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40
Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24
Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7
FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28
Florida 48, Colorado St. 10
Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7
Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16
Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10
LSU 22, Auburn 21
Mercer 30, Samford 24
Temple 35, Maryland 14
Tennessee 24, UTEP 0
UAB 31, Tulane 24
Virginia 45, Ohio 31
MIDWEST
Adrian 27, Aurora 5
Albion 57, Concordia (Ill.) 42
Augustana (Ill.) 35, Elmhurst 0
Baker 51, Culver-Stockton 10
Bluffton 34, Earlham 0
Bowie St. 47, McKendree 41
Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35
Carthage 31, Carroll (Wis.) 0
Cent. Missouri 51, Missouri Western 14
Chadron St. 31, Fort Lewis 21
Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7
Concordia (Mich.) 27, Olivet Nazarene 18
Concordia (Moor.) 54, Augsburg 7
Concordia (Neb.) 16, Jamestown 13
Concordia (Wis.) 26, Alma 15
Davenport 23, Michigan Tech 21
DePauw 45, Hiram 7
Denison 42, Allegheny 0
Dickinson St. 35, Wis.-LaCrosse 17
Emporia St. 20, Nebraska-Kearney 17
Eureka 34, Finlandia 12
Evangel 35, Peru St. 13
Ferris St. 53, Northwood (Mich.) 10
Findlay 58, William Jewell 17
Franklin 51, Anderson (Ind.) 27
Grand Valley St. 47, N. Michigan 14
Hillsdale 34, Ohio Dominican 18
Hope 53, Wis. Lutheran 12
Illinois Wesleyan 24, Wheaton (Ill.) 14
John Carroll 45, Otterbein 0
Kalamazoo 23, Rockford 7
Kansas Wesleyan 42, Sterling 7
Mac Murray 41, Minn.-Morris 0
Manchester 57, Defiance 26
Marietta 46, Muskingum 20
Miami 49, Toledo 24
Millikin 48, North Park 27
Missouri Baptist 38, Wis.-River Falls 28
Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8
Mount St. Joseph 47, Rose-Hulman 36
Mount Union 56, Baldwin-Wallace 21
N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7
N. Illinois 24, Cent. Michigan 16
NW Missouri St. 63, Missouri Southern 0
Northwestern (Minn.) 24, Greenville 7
Notre Dame Coll. 33, W. Virginia St. 31
Ohio Northern 49, Wilmington (Ohio) 16
Ohio Wesleyan 9, Wooster 7
Olivet 42, Benedictine (Ill.) 16
Princeton 50, Butler 7
S. Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6
S. Dakota Tech 52, Simon Fraser 28
Saginaw Valley St. 21, Truman St. 20
Siena Heights 40, Robert Morris-Chicago 0
Southeastern (Fla.) 58, Cincinnati Christian 14
St. Francis (Ill.) 41, Quincy 26
St. Olaf 33, Carleton 21
St. Scholastica 46, Crown (Minn.) 20
St. Thomas (Minn.) 62, Hamline 0
Taylor 50, Trinity (Ill.) 13
Trine 56, Lakeland 6
W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0
Wabash 47, Kenyon 14
Wayne (Mich.) 30, Ashland 20
Wis.-Oshkosh 17, Lincoln (Mo.) 7
Wittenberg 45, Oberlin 14
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 44, Arkansas 17
FAR WEST
California 45, Idaho St. 23
Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14
Montana St. 47, Wagner 24
Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22
Portland St. 63, Coll. of Idaho 14
Sacramento St. 28, N. Colorado 25
Stanford 30, UC Davis 10
Wyoming 17, Wofford 14
