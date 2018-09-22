BIG 12
Iowa St. 26, Akron 13
Oklahoma 28, Army 21, OT
Baylor 26, Kansas 7
West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6
Texas 31, TCU 16
Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17
BIG TEN
Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17
Purdue 30, Boston College 13
Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13
Maryland 42, Minnesota 13
Michigan 56, Nebraska 10
Ohio St, 49, Tulane 6
Michigan St. 35, Indiana 21
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 44, Hampton 0
North Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10
Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19
NORTHERN SUN
SW Minnesota St. 21, Upper Iowa 20
Minn. St.-Mankato 31, Winona St. 21
St. Cloud St. 19, Northern St. 14
Sioux Falls 51, Augustana 13
Minn.-Crookston 29, Minot St. 21
Minn.-Duluth 26, Bemidji St. 19, OT
Minn. St.-Moorhead 48, U-Mary 20
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 42, Neb. Wesleyan 14
Loras 35, Luther 28
Central 35, Dubuque 13
Coe 35, Buena Vista 14
IOWA COLLEGE
Minn.-Morris 13, Iowa Wesleyan 7
Morningside 56, Briar Cliff 0
Dordt 55, Hastings 17
Northwestern 41, Dakota Wesleyan 13
Cornell 28, Beloit 17
St. Norbert 91, Grinnell 0
St. Ambrose 25, Missouri Baptist 20
Central Methodist 20, William Penn 13
Baker 70, Graceland 14
Waldorf 50, Dakota St. 35
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Garden City 16, Iowa Western 13
EAST
Bloomsburg 28, Shippensburg 24
Colgate 45, Lafayette 0
Columbia 23, Georgetown 15
Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14
Penn 30, Lehigh 10
Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9
Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10
Syracuse 51, UConn 21
UMass 49, Charlotte 31
Villanova 49, Bucknell 7
Yale 30, Cornell 24
SOUTH
Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23
Alcorn St. 56, MVSU 20
Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7
Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21
Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 28
Duke 55, NC Central 13
E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14
Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22
Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13
Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19
Grambling St. 34, Alabama St. 0
Jacksonville St. 48, Tennessee Tech 20
James Madison 51, William & Mary 0
Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13
LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21
Miami 31, FIU 17
Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17
Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13
Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7
North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35
Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27
Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35
South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14
Southern Miss. 40, Rice 22
Southern U. 29, Alabama A&M 27
Stetson 19, Marist 14
The Citadel 38, Mercer 31
Troy 35, Louisiana-Monroe 27
UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7
Virginia 27, Louisville 3
W. Carolina 52, VMI 50
W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15
MIDWEST
Bethel (Minn.) 31, Gustavus 0
Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5
Chicago 56, Illinois College 9
Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30
Dayton 42, Davidson 21
Ferris St. 35, N. Michigan 19
Georgia 43, Missouri 29
Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35
Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21
Indianapolis 41, William Jewell 14
Lake Forest 35, Lawrence 34
Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23
Monmouth (Ill.) 37, Macalester 0
Mount St. Joseph 59, Earlham 2
Mount Union 23, John Carroll 10
Ripon 28, Knox 3
St. Francis (Ind.) 27, St. Xavier 19
St. John’s (Minn.) 59, Carleton 0
St. Olaf 33, Augsburg 3
St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, Wis.-Eau Claire 0
Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40
Toledo 63, Nevada 44
Truman St. 34, Valparaiso 20
W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20
Washburn 28, Cent. Missouri 21
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20
New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20
Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13
SMU 31, Navy 30, OT
Stephen F. Austin 24, Abilene Christian 21
UTSA 25, Texas St. 21
FAR WEST
Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14
BYU 30, McNeese St. 3
Chadron St. 38, Mesa St. 34
E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17
Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34
Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23
N. Arizona 31, S. Utah 23
UC Davis 44, Idaho 21
