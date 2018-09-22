Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BIG 12

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Oklahoma 28, Army 21, OT

Baylor 26, Kansas 7

West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6

Texas 31, TCU 16

Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17

BIG TEN

Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

Purdue 30, Boston College 13

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Maryland 42, Minnesota 13

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Ohio St, 49, Tulane 6

Michigan St. 35, Indiana 21

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 44, Hampton 0

North Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

NORTHERN SUN

SW Minnesota St. 21, Upper Iowa 20

Minn. St.-Mankato 31, Winona St. 21

St. Cloud St. 19, Northern St. 14

Sioux Falls 51, Augustana 13

Minn.-Crookston 29, Minot St. 21

Minn.-Duluth 26, Bemidji St. 19, OT

Minn. St.-Moorhead 48, U-Mary 20

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 42, Neb. Wesleyan 14

Loras 35, Luther 28

Central 35, Dubuque 13

Coe 35, Buena Vista 14

IOWA COLLEGE

Minn.-Morris 13, Iowa Wesleyan 7

Morningside 56, Briar Cliff 0

Dordt 55, Hastings 17

Northwestern 41, Dakota Wesleyan 13

Cornell 28, Beloit 17

St. Norbert 91, Grinnell 0

St. Ambrose 25, Missouri Baptist 20

Central Methodist 20, William Penn 13

Baker 70, Graceland 14

Waldorf 50, Dakota St. 35

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Garden City 16, Iowa Western 13

EAST

Bloomsburg 28, Shippensburg 24

Colgate 45, Lafayette 0

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Yale 30, Cornell 24

SOUTH

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23

Alcorn St. 56, MVSU 20

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

Duke 55, NC Central 13

E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

Grambling St. 34, Alabama St. 0

Jacksonville St. 48, Tennessee Tech 20

James Madison 51, William & Mary 0

Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

Miami 31, FIU 17

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13

Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14

Southern Miss. 40, Rice 22

Southern U. 29, Alabama A&M 27

Stetson 19, Marist 14

The Citadel 38, Mercer 31

Troy 35, Louisiana-Monroe 27

UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

W. Carolina 52, VMI 50

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

MIDWEST

Bethel (Minn.) 31, Gustavus 0

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

Chicago 56, Illinois College 9

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Dayton 42, Davidson 21

Ferris St. 35, N. Michigan 19

Georgia 43, Missouri 29

Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35

Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21

Indianapolis 41, William Jewell 14

Lake Forest 35, Lawrence 34

Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23

Monmouth (Ill.) 37, Macalester 0

Mount St. Joseph 59, Earlham 2

Mount Union 23, John Carroll 10

Ripon 28, Knox 3

St. Francis (Ind.) 27, St. Xavier 19

St. John’s (Minn.) 59, Carleton 0

St. Olaf 33, Augsburg 3

St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, Wis.-Eau Claire 0

Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

Truman St. 34, Valparaiso 20

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

Washburn 28, Cent. Missouri 21

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13

SMU 31, Navy 30, OT

Stephen F. Austin 24, Abilene Christian 21

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

FAR WEST

Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Chadron St. 38, Mesa St. 34

E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17

Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34

Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23

N. Arizona 31, S. Utah 23

UC Davis 44, Idaho 21

