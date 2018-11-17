BIG TEN
Iowa 63, Illinois 0
Michigan 31, Indiana 20
Nebraska 9, Michigan St. 6
Northwestern 24, Minnesota 14
Penn St. 20, Rutgers 7
Ohio St. 52, Maryland 51, OT
Wisconsin 47, Purdue 44, 3 OTs
BIG 12
Texas 24, Iowa St. 10
Kansas St. 21, Texas Tech 6
TCU 16, Baylor 9
Kansas at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. 45, West Virginia 41
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 37, Missouri St. 0
Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 28
Indiana St. 15, Western Illinois 13
North Dakota St. 65, Southern Illinois 17
South Dakota St. 49, South Dakota St. 27
NORTHERN SUN
Division II playoffs
Texas A&M-Commerce 33, Minn.-Duluth 17
AMERICAN RIVERS
Division III playoffs
Bethel 41, Wartburg 14
IOWA COLLEGES
Drake 43, Morehead St. 6
EAST
Albany (NY) 25, Stony Brook 23
Army 28, Colgate 14
Brockport 40, Framingham St. 27
Columbia 24, Cornell 21
Dartmouth 49, Brown 7
Duquesne 38, CCSU 31
Fordham 17, Bucknell 14
Harvard 45, Yale 27
Holy Cross 32, Georgetown 31
James Madison 38, Towson 17
Johns Hopkins 49, MIT 0
Lehigh 34, Lafayette 3
Maine 27, Elon 26
Muhlenberg 20, Delaware Valley 13
Navy 37, Tulsa 29
Notre Dame 36, Syracuse 3
Princeton 42, Penn 14
Rhode Island 24, New Hampshire 21
Sacred Heart 13, St. Francis (Pa.) 7
San Diego 31, Marist 14
Slippery Rock 20, LIU Post 14
Temple 27, South Florida 17
Villanova 42, Delaware 21
Wagner 41, Robert Morris 7
SOUTH
Alabama 50, The Citadel 17
Alabama A&M 42, MVSU 14
Alcorn St. 24, Jackson St. 3
Appalachian St. 45, Georgia St. 17
Auburn 53, Liberty 0
Austin Peay 48, Murray St. 23
Bethune-Cookman 33, Florida A&M 19
Charleston Southern 12, Campbell 7
Clemson 35, Duke 6
Davidson 41, Butler 38
E. Kentucky 37, Tennessee Tech 6
East Carolina 55, UConn 21
FIU 42, Charlotte 35
Florida 63, Idaho 10
Florida St. 22, Boston College 21
Furman 35, Mercer 30
Georgia 66, UMass 27
Georgia Southern 41, Coastal Carolina 17
Georgia Tech 30, Virginia 27, OT
Hampton 44, St. Andrews 17
Kennesaw St. 60, Jacksonville St. 52, 5OT
Kentucky 34, Middle Tennessee 23
LSU 42, Rice 10
Lamar 21, McNeese St. 17
Louisiana-Lafayette 48, South Alabama 38
Marshall 23, UTSA 0
Miami 38, Virginia Tech 14
Mississippi St. 52, Arkansas 6
Missouri 50, Tennessee 17
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Gardner-Webb 42
Morgan St. 44, Norfolk St. 27
NC A&T 45, NC Central 0
NC State 52, Louisville 10
North Carolina 49, W. Carolina 26
Old Dominion 77, VMI 14
Pittsburgh 34, Wake Forest 13
Randolph-Macon 23, John Carroll 20
Richmond 10, William & Mary 6
SC State 21, Savannah St. 17
Samford 38, ETSU 27
Southern Miss. 21, Louisiana Tech 20
Stetson 45, Valparaiso 31
Tennessee St. 31, UT Martin 28, OT
Troy 12, Texas St. 7
Wofford 45, Presbyterian 21
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 21, Akron 6
Dayton 34, Jacksonville 7
Ferris St. 21, Harding 19
Indianapolis 38, Fort Hays St. 27
Mount Union 60, Denison 0
NW Missouri St. 42, Grand Valley St. 17
SE Missouri 38, E. Illinois 32
St. John's (Minn.) 84, Martin Luther 6
St. Norbert 31, Trine 0
St. Xavier 34, Marian (Ind.) 21
Wis.-Whitewater 67, Eureka 14
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 31, Louisiana-Monroe 17
Cent. Arkansas 16, Abilene Christian 7
Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Hardin-Simmons 6
Prairie View 66, Alabama St. 13
Sam Houston St. 42, Houston Baptist 20
Texas A&M 41, UAB 20
FAR WEST
CSU-Pueblo 37, Colorado Mines 17
Cal Poly 38, S. Utah 24
Montana St. 29, Montana 25
N. Arizona 31, North Dakota 16
Nevada 21, San Jose St. 12
Stanford at California, ppd.
UC Davis 56, Sacramento St. 13
UCLA 34, Southern Cal 27
Utah 30, Colorado 7
Utah St. 29, Colorado St. 24
Washington 42, Oregon St. 23
Wyoming 35, Air Force 27
