Clip art football

BIG TEN

Iowa 63, Illinois 0

Michigan 31, Indiana 20

Nebraska 9, Michigan St. 6

Northwestern 24, Minnesota 14

Penn St. 20, Rutgers 7

Ohio St. 52, Maryland 51, OT

Wisconsin 47, Purdue 44, 3 OTs

BIG 12

Texas 24, Iowa St. 10

Kansas St. 21, Texas Tech 6

TCU 16, Baylor 9

Kansas at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. 45, West Virginia 41

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 37, Missouri St. 0

Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 28

Indiana St. 15, Western Illinois 13

North Dakota St. 65, Southern Illinois 17

South Dakota St. 49, South Dakota St. 27

NORTHERN SUN

Division II playoffs

Texas A&M-Commerce 33, Minn.-Duluth 17

AMERICAN RIVERS

Division III playoffs

Bethel 41, Wartburg 14

IOWA COLLEGES

Drake 43, Morehead St. 6

EAST

Albany (NY) 25, Stony Brook 23

Army 28, Colgate 14

Brockport 40, Framingham St. 27

Columbia 24, Cornell 21

Dartmouth 49, Brown 7

Duquesne 38, CCSU 31

Fordham 17, Bucknell 14

Harvard 45, Yale 27

Holy Cross 32, Georgetown 31

James Madison 38, Towson 17

Johns Hopkins 49, MIT 0

Lehigh 34, Lafayette 3

Maine 27, Elon 26

Muhlenberg 20, Delaware Valley 13

Navy 37, Tulsa 29

Notre Dame 36, Syracuse 3

Princeton 42, Penn 14

Rhode Island 24, New Hampshire 21

Sacred Heart 13, St. Francis (Pa.) 7

San Diego 31, Marist 14

Slippery Rock 20, LIU Post 14

Temple 27, South Florida 17

Villanova 42, Delaware 21

Wagner 41, Robert Morris 7

SOUTH

Alabama 50, The Citadel 17

Alabama A&M 42, MVSU 14

Alcorn St. 24, Jackson St. 3

Appalachian St. 45, Georgia St. 17

Auburn 53, Liberty 0

Austin Peay 48, Murray St. 23

Bethune-Cookman 33, Florida A&M 19

Charleston Southern 12, Campbell 7

Clemson 35, Duke 6

Davidson 41, Butler 38

E. Kentucky 37, Tennessee Tech 6

East Carolina 55, UConn 21

FIU 42, Charlotte 35

Florida 63, Idaho 10

Florida St. 22, Boston College 21

Furman 35, Mercer 30

Georgia 66, UMass 27

Georgia Southern 41, Coastal Carolina 17

Georgia Tech 30, Virginia 27, OT

Hampton 44, St. Andrews 17

Kennesaw St. 60, Jacksonville St. 52, 5OT

Kentucky 34, Middle Tennessee 23

LSU 42, Rice 10

Lamar 21, McNeese St. 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 48, South Alabama 38

Marshall 23, UTSA 0

Miami 38, Virginia Tech 14

Mississippi St. 52, Arkansas 6

Missouri 50, Tennessee 17

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Gardner-Webb 42

Morgan St. 44, Norfolk St. 27

NC A&T 45, NC Central 0

NC State 52, Louisville 10

North Carolina 49, W. Carolina 26

Old Dominion 77, VMI 14

Pittsburgh 34, Wake Forest 13

Randolph-Macon 23, John Carroll 20

Richmond 10, William & Mary 6

SC State 21, Savannah St. 17

Samford 38, ETSU 27

Southern Miss. 21, Louisiana Tech 20

Stetson 45, Valparaiso 31

Tennessee St. 31, UT Martin 28, OT

Troy 12, Texas St. 7

Wofford 45, Presbyterian 21

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 21, Akron 6

Dayton 34, Jacksonville 7

Ferris St. 21, Harding 19

Indianapolis 38, Fort Hays St. 27

Mount Union 60, Denison 0

NW Missouri St. 42, Grand Valley St. 17

SE Missouri 38, E. Illinois 32

St. John's (Minn.) 84, Martin Luther 6

St. Norbert 31, Trine 0

St. Xavier 34, Marian (Ind.) 21

Wis.-Whitewater 67, Eureka 14

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 31, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Cent. Arkansas 16, Abilene Christian 7

Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Hardin-Simmons 6

Prairie View 66, Alabama St. 13

Sam Houston St. 42, Houston Baptist 20

Texas A&M 41, UAB 20

FAR WEST

CSU-Pueblo 37, Colorado Mines 17

Cal Poly 38, S. Utah 24

Montana St. 29, Montana 25

N. Arizona 31, North Dakota 16

Nevada 21, San Jose St. 12

Stanford at California, ppd.

Texas A&M Commerce 33, Minn. Duluth 17

UC Davis 56, Sacramento St. 13

UCLA 34, Southern Cal 27

Utah 30, Colorado 7

Utah St. 29, Colorado St. 24

Washington 42, Oregon St. 23

Wyoming 35, Air Force 27

