Saturday’s results

BIG 12

Iowa St. 27, Drake 24

Championship

Oklahoma 39, Texas 27

BIG TEN

Championship

Ohio St. 45, Northwestern 24

FCS PLAYOFFS

Second round

Colgate 23, James Madison 20

Maine 55, Jacksonville St. 27

North Dakota St. 52, Montana St. 10

South Dakota St. 51, Duquesne 6

Kennesaw St. 13, Wofford 10

Weber St. 48, SE Missouri St. 23

Eastern Washington 42, Nicholls St. 21

UC Davis 23, Northern Iowa 16

NCAA DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

Notre Dame (Ohio) 21, Slippery Rock 17

Minnesota State-Mankato 13, Tarleton State 10

Valdosta State 61, Lenoir-Rhyne 21

Ferris State 37, Ouachita Baptist 14

NCAA DIVISION III

Quarterfinals

Mount Union 38, Muhlenberg 10

John Hopkins 37, RPI 14

Wisconsin-Whitewater 26, Bethel (Minn.) 12

Mary Hardin-Baylor 21, St. John’s (Minn.) 18

NAIA PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Morningside 34, Saint Francis (Ind.) 28, OT

Benedictine (Kan.) 43, Kansas Wesleyan 21

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 30, La.-Lafayette 19

North Carolina St. 58, East Carolina 3

South Carolina 28, Akron 3

Virginia Tech 41, Marshall 20

Liberty 52, Norfolk St. 17

C-USA championship

UAB 27, Middle Tennessee 25

AAC championship

Central Florida 56, Memphis 41

SEC championship

Alabama 35, Georgia 28

SWAC championship

Alcorn St. 37, Southern U. 28

ACC championship

Clemson 42, Pittsburgh 10

FAR WEST

Stanford 23, California 13

MWC championship

Fresno St. 19, Boise St. 16, OT

