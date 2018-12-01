Saturday’s results
BIG 12
Iowa St. 27, Drake 24
Championship
Oklahoma 39, Texas 27
BIG TEN
Championship
Ohio St. 45, Northwestern 24
FCS PLAYOFFS
Second round
Colgate 23, James Madison 20
Maine 55, Jacksonville St. 27
North Dakota St. 52, Montana St. 10
South Dakota St. 51, Duquesne 6
Kennesaw St. 13, Wofford 10
Weber St. 48, SE Missouri St. 23
Eastern Washington 42, Nicholls St. 21
UC Davis 23, Northern Iowa 16
NCAA DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
Notre Dame (Ohio) 21, Slippery Rock 17
Minnesota State-Mankato 13, Tarleton State 10
Valdosta State 61, Lenoir-Rhyne 21
Ferris State 37, Ouachita Baptist 14
NCAA DIVISION III
Quarterfinals
Mount Union 38, Muhlenberg 10
John Hopkins 37, RPI 14
Wisconsin-Whitewater 26, Bethel (Minn.) 12
Mary Hardin-Baylor 21, St. John’s (Minn.) 18
NAIA PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Morningside 34, Saint Francis (Ind.) 28, OT
Benedictine (Kan.) 43, Kansas Wesleyan 21
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 30, La.-Lafayette 19
North Carolina St. 58, East Carolina 3
South Carolina 28, Akron 3
Virginia Tech 41, Marshall 20
Liberty 52, Norfolk St. 17
C-USA championship
UAB 27, Middle Tennessee 25
AAC championship
Central Florida 56, Memphis 41
SEC championship
Alabama 35, Georgia 28
SWAC championship
Alcorn St. 37, Southern U. 28
ACC championship
Clemson 42, Pittsburgh 10
FAR WEST
Stanford 23, California 13
MWC championship
Fresno St. 19, Boise St. 16, OT
