BIG 12
Iowa St. 27, Kansas 3
Baylor 35, Oklahoma St. 31
TCU 14, Kansas St. 13
West Virginia 42, Texas 41
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, late
BIG TEN
Purdue 38, Iowa 36
Michigan St. 24, Maryland 3
Ohio St. 36, Nebraska 31
Wisconsin 31, Rutgers 17
Illinois 55, Minnesota 31
Michigan 42, Penn St. 7
Notre Dame 31, Northwestern 21
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 26, Illinois St. 16
Indiana St. 51, South Dakota 48, 3 OTs
Western Illinois 34, Southern Illinois 31
South Dakota St. 59, Missouri St. 7
North Dakota St. 17, Youngstown St. 7
NORTHERN SUN
Wayne St. 42, Upper Iowa 35
Minn. St.-Mankato 31, Sioux Falls 21
Concordia-St. Paul 16, SW Minnesota St. 10
Northern St. 27, Minn.-Crookston 0
Minn. St.-Moorhead 31, Bemidji St. 26
St. Cloud St. 30, Minot St. 23
Winona St. 34, Augustana 20
Minn.-Duluth 55, U-Mary 0
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 43, Luther 7
Neb. Wesleyan 32, Buena Vista 25
Coe 34, Loras 33
Dubuque 17, Simpson 6
IOWA COLLEGE
Benedictine 25, Grand View 13
Briar Cliff 42, Midland 20
Cornell 23, Grinnell 13
Greenville 30, Iowa Wesleyan 20
Morningside 63, Dordt 21
Northwestern 42, Concordia (Neb.) 28
St. Ambrose 52, Trinity International 14
San Diego 27, Drake 10
Waldorf 41, Mayville St. 22
William Penn 61, Graceland 14
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Coffeyville 28, Ellsworth 7
Iowa Central 43, Fort Scott 9
Iowa Western 19, Butler 14
EAST
Army 17, Air Force 14
Colgate 41, Fordham 0
Delaware 21, Albany (NY) 16
Duquesne 47, Wagner 30
Hampton 51, NY Maritime 10
Harvard 52, Columbia 18
Holy Cross 40, Lafayette 14
Lehigh 45, Bucknell 17
Maine 35, Towson 28
Marist 35, Valparaiso 24
Monmouth (NJ) 37, Charleston Southern 3
New Hampshire 35, James Madison 24
Princeton 14, Dartmouth 9
Sacred Heart 38, Robert Morris 7
St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Bryant 14
UMass 62, Liberty 59, 3OT
Yale 46, Brown 16
SOUTH
Alabama 29, LSU 0
Alabama St. 30, Texas Southern 21
Appalachian St. 23, Coastal Carolina 7
Auburn 28, Texas A&M 24
Bethune-Cookman 30, Morgan St. 28
Boston College 31, Virginia Tech 21
Clemson 77, Louisville 16
Delaware St. 25, Savannah St. 6
E. Kentucky 17, Austin Peay 13
ETSU 21, Mercer 18
Elon 24, Rhode Island 21
Furman 16, Chattanooga 10
Gardner-Webb 38, Presbyterian 20
Georgia 34, Kentucky 17
Georgia Tech 38, North Carolina 28
Grambling St. 24, MVSU 19
Howard 31, Florida A&M 23
Jackson St. 34, Prairie View 28
Jacksonville 48, Butler 44
Jacksonville St. 21, UT Martin 14
Kennesaw St. 49, Campbell 0
Louisiana-Monroe 44, Georgia Southern 25
Memphis 59, East Carolina 41
Missouri 38, Florida 17
NC A&T 37, Norfolk St. 20
NC Central 52, Edward Waters 12
NC State 47, Florida St. 28
North Alabama 41, Shorter 14
SE Louisiana 23, McNeese St. 6
Samford 35, Wofford 20
South Carolina 48, Mississippi 44
Southern Miss. 26, Marshall 24
Stetson 48, Morehead St. 24
Syracuse 41, Wake Forest 24
Tennessee 14, Charlotte 3
Tennessee Tech 27, Murray St. 24
Texas St. 40, Georgia St. 31
The Citadel 38, W. Carolina 24
Troy 26, Louisiana-Lafayette 16
Tulane 41, South Florida 15
VMI 20, Tusculum 11
Villanova 45, Richmond 21
MIDWEST
Augustana (Ill.) 24, Carroll (Wis.) 14
Baker 73, Missouri Valley 14
Bethel (Minn.) 75, Augsburg 0
CSU-Pueblo 59, Black Hills St. 0
Cent. Washington 74, SW Baptist 28
Chadron St. 43, S. Dakota Tech 38
Chicago 28, Macalester 21
Cincinnati 42, Navy 0
Concordia (Moor.) 21, St. Olaf 10
Culver-Stockton 38, Peru St. 35
Dickinson St. 41, Dakota St. 25
E. Michigan 17, Cent. Michigan 7
Emporia St. 48, Missouri Southern 0
Fort Hays St. 17, NW Missouri St. 16
Lake Forest 56, Illinois College 27
Mid-Am Nazarene 38, Cent. Methodist 30
Missouri Western 25, Neb.-Kearney 17
Monmouth (Ill.) 40, Knox 7
Mount Union 52, Muskingum 10
N. Michigan 34, Wayne (Mich.) 24
Ripon 52, Lawrence 0
Rockford 24, Concordia (Wis.) 0
SE Missouri 38, Tennessee St. 21
St. Francis (Ill.) 29, Robert Morris-Chicago 27
St. John’s (Minn.) 51, Hamline 0
St. Norbert 60, Beloit 0
St. Scholastica 47, Minn.-Morris 16
St. Thomas (Minn.) 14, Gustavus 13
St. Xavier 24, Olivet Nazarene 1
W. Virginia St. 31, Urbana 28
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 49, Northwestern St. 47
Alabama A&M 45, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14
Arkansas St. 38, South Alabama 14
Incarnate Word 43, Sam Houston St. 26
Nicholls 41, Houston Baptist 20
TCU 14, Kansas St. 13
UTEP 34, Rice 26
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 38, Utah 20
E. Washington 48, N. Colorado 13
Idaho 31, North Dakota 27
Montana 57, S. Utah 14
Montana St. 49, Cal Poly 42
New Mexico St. 52, Alcorn St. 42
UC Davis 42, N. Arizona 20
Weber St. 26, Sacramento St. 14
Wyoming 24, San Jose St. 9
