BIG 12

Iowa St. 27, Kansas 3

Baylor 35, Oklahoma St. 31

TCU 14, Kansas St. 13

West Virginia 42, Texas 41

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, late

BIG TEN

Purdue 38, Iowa 36

Michigan St. 24, Maryland 3

Ohio St. 36, Nebraska 31

Wisconsin 31, Rutgers 17

Illinois 55, Minnesota 31

Michigan 42, Penn St. 7

Notre Dame 31, Northwestern 21

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 26, Illinois St. 16

Indiana St. 51, South Dakota 48, 3 OTs

Western Illinois 34, Southern Illinois 31

South Dakota St. 59, Missouri St. 7

North Dakota St. 17, Youngstown St. 7

NORTHERN SUN

Wayne St. 42, Upper Iowa 35

Minn. St.-Mankato 31, Sioux Falls 21

Concordia-St. Paul 16, SW Minnesota St. 10

Northern St. 27, Minn.-Crookston 0

Minn. St.-Moorhead 31, Bemidji St. 26

St. Cloud St. 30, Minot St. 23

Winona St. 34, Augustana 20

Minn.-Duluth 55, U-Mary 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 43, Luther 7

Neb. Wesleyan 32, Buena Vista 25

Coe 34, Loras 33

Dubuque 17, Simpson 6

IOWA COLLEGE

Benedictine 25, Grand View 13

Briar Cliff 42, Midland 20

Cornell 23, Grinnell 13

Greenville 30, Iowa Wesleyan 20

Morningside 63, Dordt 21

Northwestern 42, Concordia (Neb.) 28

St. Ambrose 52, Trinity International 14

San Diego 27, Drake 10

Waldorf 41, Mayville St. 22

William Penn 61, Graceland 14

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Coffeyville 28, Ellsworth 7

Iowa Central 43, Fort Scott 9

Iowa Western 19, Butler 14

EAST

Army 17, Air Force 14

Colgate 41, Fordham 0

Delaware 21, Albany (NY) 16

Duquesne 47, Wagner 30

Hampton 51, NY Maritime 10

Harvard 52, Columbia 18

Holy Cross 40, Lafayette 14

Lehigh 45, Bucknell 17

Maine 35, Towson 28

Marist 35, Valparaiso 24

Monmouth (NJ) 37, Charleston Southern 3

New Hampshire 35, James Madison 24

Princeton 14, Dartmouth 9

Sacred Heart 38, Robert Morris 7

St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Bryant 14

UMass 62, Liberty 59, 3OT

Yale 46, Brown 16

SOUTH

Alabama 29, LSU 0

Alabama St. 30, Texas Southern 21

Appalachian St. 23, Coastal Carolina 7

Auburn 28, Texas A&M 24

Bethune-Cookman 30, Morgan St. 28

Boston College 31, Virginia Tech 21

Clemson 77, Louisville 16

Delaware St. 25, Savannah St. 6

E. Kentucky 17, Austin Peay 13

ETSU 21, Mercer 18

Elon 24, Rhode Island 21

Furman 16, Chattanooga 10

Gardner-Webb 38, Presbyterian 20

Georgia 34, Kentucky 17

Georgia Tech 38, North Carolina 28

Grambling St. 24, MVSU 19

Howard 31, Florida A&M 23

Jackson St. 34, Prairie View 28

Jacksonville 48, Butler 44

Jacksonville St. 21, UT Martin 14

Kennesaw St. 49, Campbell 0

Louisiana-Monroe 44, Georgia Southern 25

Memphis 59, East Carolina 41

Missouri 38, Florida 17

NC A&T 37, Norfolk St. 20

NC Central 52, Edward Waters 12

NC State 47, Florida St. 28

North Alabama 41, Shorter 14

SE Louisiana 23, McNeese St. 6

Samford 35, Wofford 20

South Carolina 48, Mississippi 44

Southern Miss. 26, Marshall 24

Stetson 48, Morehead St. 24

Syracuse 41, Wake Forest 24

Tennessee 14, Charlotte 3

Tennessee Tech 27, Murray St. 24

Texas St. 40, Georgia St. 31

The Citadel 38, W. Carolina 24

Troy 26, Louisiana-Lafayette 16

Tulane 41, South Florida 15

VMI 20, Tusculum 11

Villanova 45, Richmond 21

MIDWEST

Augustana (Ill.) 24, Carroll (Wis.) 14

Baker 73, Missouri Valley 14

Bethel (Minn.) 75, Augsburg 0

CSU-Pueblo 59, Black Hills St. 0

Cent. Washington 74, SW Baptist 28

Chadron St. 43, S. Dakota Tech 38

Chicago 28, Macalester 21

Cincinnati 42, Navy 0

Concordia (Moor.) 21, St. Olaf 10

Culver-Stockton 38, Peru St. 35

Dickinson St. 41, Dakota St. 25

E. Michigan 17, Cent. Michigan 7

Emporia St. 48, Missouri Southern 0

Fort Hays St. 17, NW Missouri St. 16

Lake Forest 56, Illinois College 27

Mid-Am Nazarene 38, Cent. Methodist 30

Missouri Western 25, Neb.-Kearney 17

Monmouth (Ill.) 40, Knox 7

Mount Union 52, Muskingum 10

N. Michigan 34, Wayne (Mich.) 24

Ripon 52, Lawrence 0

Rockford 24, Concordia (Wis.) 0

SE Missouri 38, Tennessee St. 21

St. Francis (Ill.) 29, Robert Morris-Chicago 27

St. John’s (Minn.) 51, Hamline 0

St. Norbert 60, Beloit 0

St. Scholastica 47, Minn.-Morris 16

St. Thomas (Minn.) 14, Gustavus 13

St. Xavier 24, Olivet Nazarene 1

W. Virginia St. 31, Urbana 28

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 49, Northwestern St. 47

Alabama A&M 45, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

Arkansas St. 38, South Alabama 14

Incarnate Word 43, Sam Houston St. 26

Nicholls 41, Houston Baptist 20

TCU 14, Kansas St. 13

UTEP 34, Rice 26

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 38, Utah 20

E. Washington 48, N. Colorado 13

Idaho 31, North Dakota 27

Montana 57, S. Utah 14

Montana St. 49, Cal Poly 42

New Mexico St. 52, Alcorn St. 42

UC Davis 42, N. Arizona 20

Weber St. 26, Sacramento St. 14

Wyoming 24, San Jose St. 9

