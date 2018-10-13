Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

BIG 12

Iowa St. 30, West Virginia 14

Texas 23, Baylor 17

Kansas St. 31, Oklahoma St. 12

BIG TEN

Iowa 42, Indiana 16

Ohio St. 30, Minnesota 14

Northwestern 34, Nebraska 31, OT

Maryland 34, Rutgers 7

Michigan St. 21, Penn St. 17

Purdue 46, Illinois 7

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 42, South Dakota 28

Missouri St. 29, Indiana St. 26

Illinois St. 51, Southern Illinois 3

South Dakota St. 36, Youngstown St. 7

North Dakota St. 34, Western Illinois 7

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 27, Bemidji St. 24

Augustana 42, Northern St. 21

Minn. St.-Mankato 62, Minot St. 13

Minn. St.-Moorhead 28, Wayne St. 22, OT

St. Cloud St. 30, Sioux Falls 27

Winona St. 51, Minn.-Crookston 13

Minn.-Duluth 42, SW Minnesota St. 13

Concordia-St. Paul 17, U-Mary 7

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 31, Coe 19

Luther 41, Buena Vista 36

Loras 44, Neb. Wesleyan 31

Central 17, Simpson 16

IOWA COLLEGE

Briar Cliff 23, Concordia (Neb.) 14

Lake Forest 42, Cornell 0

William Penn 24, Culver-Stockton 21

Dordt 50, Dakota Wesleyan 23

Benedictine (Kan.) 84, Graceland 12

Grand View 45, Peru St. 28

Knox 28, Grinnell 7

Stetson 23, Drake 21

Valley City St. 24, Waldorf 21

Morningside 69, Doane 7

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Fort Scott 36, Ellsworth 30, OT

Iowa Central 58, Dodge City 7

Iowa Western 44, Independence 21

EAST

Boston College 38, Louisville 20

Buffalo 24, Akron 6

CCSU 48, Bryant 14

Colgate 31, Cornell 0

Dartmouth 42, Sacred Heart 0

Delaware 28, Elon 16

Fordham 43, Lehigh 14

Georgetown 13, Lafayette 6

James Madison 37, Villanova 0

Maine 38, Rhode Island 36

Monmouth (NJ) 36, Bucknell 19

Penn 13, Columbia 10

Princeton 48, Brown 10

Stony Brook 35, New Hampshire 7

Temple 24, Navy 17

Towson 29, William & Mary 13

Wagner 23, St. Francis (Pa.) 22

Yale 35, Mercer 28

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 35, Alabama A&M 26

Bethune-Cookman 28, SC State 26

Charleston Southern 58, Va. Lynchburg 6

Charlotte 40, W. Kentucky 14

Chattanooga 26, W. Carolina 6

Duke 28, Georgia Tech 14

E. Kentucky 35, UT Martin 34

ETSU 26, The Citadel 23

Florida 37, Vanderbilt 27

Florida A&M 22, NC A&T 21

Furman 34, Wofford 14

Hampton 24, Presbyterian 23

Howard 55, Delaware St. 13

Jackson St. 23, MVSU 7

Jacksonville St. 49, E. Illinois 22

Kennesaw St. 56, Gardner-Webb 17

LSU 36, Georgia 16

Liberty 22, Troy 16

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, New Mexico St. 38

Louisiana-Monroe 45, Coastal Carolina 20

Marist 20, Jacksonville 17

Marshall 42, Old Dominion 20

Maryland 34, Rutgers 7

Morehead St. 35, Davidson 28

Morgan St. 18, Savannah St. 11

Murray St. 45, Tennessee St. 21

SE Louisiana 62, Houston Baptist 52

Samford 73, VMI 22

South Alabama 45, Alabama St. 7

Tennessee 30, Auburn 24

Texas A&M 26, South Carolina 23

UCF 31, Memphis 30

MIDWEST

Adrian 28, Alma 23

Augustana (Ill.) 41, North Park 7

Avila 31, Friends 21

Baker 34, Mid-Am Nazarene 7

Baldwin-Wallace 44, Muskingum 7

Ball St. 24, Cent. Michigan 23

Benedictine (Ill.) 40, Wis. Lutheran 31

Bethany (Kan.) 35, Sterling 14

Bethel (Kan.) 39, St. Mary (Kan.) 35

Bethel (Minn.) 35, St. Olaf 7

Black Hills St. 42, NM Highlands 7

Carleton 36, Augsburg 34

Case Reserve 37, St. Vincent 7

Cent. Oklahoma 17, Missouri Western 16

Central St. (Ohio) 44, UNC-Pembroke 38

Concordia (Mich.) 28, Missouri Baptist 7

Concordia (Wis.) 23, Aurora 20

Dakota St. 44, Presentation 28

Denison 20, DePauw 12

Dickinson St. 40, Mayville St. 14

E. Michigan 28, Toledo 26

Emporia St. 41, Cent. Missouri 23

Eureka 44, Concordia (Ill.) 14

Evangel 21, Cent. Methodist 14

Fort Hays St. 50, Pittsburg St. 21

Franklin 42, Mount St. Joseph 34

Gustavus 42, Hamline 14

Hanover 48, Defiance 7

Heidelberg 21, Otterbein 7

Hillsdale 45, Alderson-Broaddus 24

Hiram 28, Kenyon 24

Hope 70, Finlandia 6

Illinois Wesleyan 44, Elmhurst 28

Indiana (Pa.) 24, Clarion 23

Indiana Wesleyan 38, Lawrence Tech 24

Indianapolis 35, Quincy 7

John Carroll 49, Ohio Northern 17

Kalamazoo 20, Albion 19

Kansas Wesleyan 41, Tabor 12

Mac Murray 27, Crown (Minn.) 21, 2OT

Macalester 47, Lawrence 21

Manchester 21, Bluffton 17

Marian (Ind.) 55, Taylor 0

Marietta 63, Wilmington (Ohio) 21

Martin Luther 28, Westminster (Mo.) 12

McKendree 26, SW Baptist 23, OT

Miami (Ohio) 31, Kent St. 6

Michigan Tech 23, Wayne (Mich.) 20

Midland 36, Hastings 15

Millikin 32, Carthage 29

Missouri St. 59, William Jewell 21

Monmouth (Ill.) 45, Illinois College 13

Mount Union 77, Capital 3

N. Dakota St. 34, W. Illinois 7

N. Illinois 24, Ohio 21

NW Missouri St. 27, Nebraska-Kearney 13

North Dakota 41, Montana 14

Northwood (Mich.) 30, Davenport 22

Notre Dame 19, Pittsburgh 14

Notre Dame Coll. 45, Urbana 14

Ohio Dominican 57, Malone 17

Olivet Nazarene 41, Robert Morris-Chicago 28

Ottawa, Kan. 52, McPherson 24

Ripon 49, Beloit 14

Rockford 37, Lakeland 20

S. Dakota Tech 56, Adams St. 42

SE Missouri 31, Austin Peay 27

Saginaw Valley St. 30, N. Michigan 10

St. Francis (Ind.) 22, Siena Heights 19, OT

St. John's (Minn.) 40, St. Thomas (Minn.) 20

St. Norbert 21, Chicago 20

St. Xavier 41, Trinity (Ill.) 6

Trine 50, Olivet 49

Truman St. 20, Lincoln (Mo.) 13

Valparaiso 35, Butler 17

W. Michigan 42, Bowling Green 35

Wabash 7, Ohio Wesleyan 0

Washburn 63, Missouri Southern 7

Washington & Lee 40, Emory & Henry 29

Washington (Mo.) 17, Wheaton (Ill.) 10

Wis.-Oshkosh 31, Wis.-Platteville 10

Wis.-River Falls 21, Wis.-Stout 19

Wis.-Whitewater 45, Wis.-Eau Claire 0

Wooster 27, Oberlin 21

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 28, Nicholls 12

Cent. Arkansas 27, Stephen F. Austin 17

Lamar 27, Incarnate Word 21

North Texas 30, Southern Miss. 7

Southern U. 38, Prairie View 0

UAB 42, Rice 0

FAR WEST

Army 52, San Jose St. 3

Colorado St. 20, New Mexico 18

Montana St. 24, Idaho 23

Oregon 30, Washington 27, OT

Portland St. 35, N. Colorado 14

San Diego 36, Dayton 34

Utah St. 59, UNLV 28

Weber St. 14, E. Washington 6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments