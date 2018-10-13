BIG 12
Iowa St. 30, West Virginia 14
Texas 23, Baylor 17
Kansas St. 31, Oklahoma St. 12
BIG TEN
Iowa 42, Indiana 16
Ohio St. 30, Minnesota 14
Northwestern 34, Nebraska 31, OT
Maryland 34, Rutgers 7
Michigan St. 21, Penn St. 17
Purdue 46, Illinois 7
Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 42, South Dakota 28
Missouri St. 29, Indiana St. 26
Illinois St. 51, Southern Illinois 3
South Dakota St. 36, Youngstown St. 7
North Dakota St. 34, Western Illinois 7
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 27, Bemidji St. 24
Augustana 42, Northern St. 21
Minn. St.-Mankato 62, Minot St. 13
Minn. St.-Moorhead 28, Wayne St. 22, OT
St. Cloud St. 30, Sioux Falls 27
Winona St. 51, Minn.-Crookston 13
Minn.-Duluth 42, SW Minnesota St. 13
Concordia-St. Paul 17, U-Mary 7
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 31, Coe 19
Luther 41, Buena Vista 36
Loras 44, Neb. Wesleyan 31
Central 17, Simpson 16
IOWA COLLEGE
Briar Cliff 23, Concordia (Neb.) 14
Lake Forest 42, Cornell 0
William Penn 24, Culver-Stockton 21
Dordt 50, Dakota Wesleyan 23
Benedictine (Kan.) 84, Graceland 12
Grand View 45, Peru St. 28
Knox 28, Grinnell 7
Stetson 23, Drake 21
Valley City St. 24, Waldorf 21
Morningside 69, Doane 7
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Fort Scott 36, Ellsworth 30, OT
Iowa Central 58, Dodge City 7
Iowa Western 44, Independence 21
EAST
Boston College 38, Louisville 20
Buffalo 24, Akron 6
CCSU 48, Bryant 14
Colgate 31, Cornell 0
Dartmouth 42, Sacred Heart 0
Delaware 28, Elon 16
Fordham 43, Lehigh 14
Georgetown 13, Lafayette 6
James Madison 37, Villanova 0
Maine 38, Rhode Island 36
Monmouth (NJ) 36, Bucknell 19
Penn 13, Columbia 10
Princeton 48, Brown 10
Stony Brook 35, New Hampshire 7
Temple 24, Navy 17
Towson 29, William & Mary 13
Wagner 23, St. Francis (Pa.) 22
Yale 35, Mercer 28
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 35, Alabama A&M 26
Bethune-Cookman 28, SC State 26
Charleston Southern 58, Va. Lynchburg 6
Charlotte 40, W. Kentucky 14
Chattanooga 26, W. Carolina 6
Duke 28, Georgia Tech 14
E. Kentucky 35, UT Martin 34
ETSU 26, The Citadel 23
Florida 37, Vanderbilt 27
Florida A&M 22, NC A&T 21
Furman 34, Wofford 14
Hampton 24, Presbyterian 23
Howard 55, Delaware St. 13
Jackson St. 23, MVSU 7
Jacksonville St. 49, E. Illinois 22
Kennesaw St. 56, Gardner-Webb 17
LSU 36, Georgia 16
Liberty 22, Troy 16
Louisiana-Lafayette 66, New Mexico St. 38
Louisiana-Monroe 45, Coastal Carolina 20
Marist 20, Jacksonville 17
Marshall 42, Old Dominion 20
Maryland 34, Rutgers 7
Morehead St. 35, Davidson 28
Morgan St. 18, Savannah St. 11
Murray St. 45, Tennessee St. 21
SE Louisiana 62, Houston Baptist 52
Samford 73, VMI 22
South Alabama 45, Alabama St. 7
Tennessee 30, Auburn 24
Texas A&M 26, South Carolina 23
UCF 31, Memphis 30
MIDWEST
Adrian 28, Alma 23
Augustana (Ill.) 41, North Park 7
Avila 31, Friends 21
Baker 34, Mid-Am Nazarene 7
Baldwin-Wallace 44, Muskingum 7
Ball St. 24, Cent. Michigan 23
Benedictine (Ill.) 40, Wis. Lutheran 31
Bethany (Kan.) 35, Sterling 14
Bethel (Kan.) 39, St. Mary (Kan.) 35
Bethel (Minn.) 35, St. Olaf 7
Black Hills St. 42, NM Highlands 7
Carleton 36, Augsburg 34
Case Reserve 37, St. Vincent 7
Cent. Oklahoma 17, Missouri Western 16
Central St. (Ohio) 44, UNC-Pembroke 38
Concordia (Mich.) 28, Missouri Baptist 7
Concordia (Wis.) 23, Aurora 20
Dakota St. 44, Presentation 28
Denison 20, DePauw 12
Dickinson St. 40, Mayville St. 14
E. Michigan 28, Toledo 26
Emporia St. 41, Cent. Missouri 23
Eureka 44, Concordia (Ill.) 14
Evangel 21, Cent. Methodist 14
Fort Hays St. 50, Pittsburg St. 21
Franklin 42, Mount St. Joseph 34
Gustavus 42, Hamline 14
Hanover 48, Defiance 7
Heidelberg 21, Otterbein 7
Hillsdale 45, Alderson-Broaddus 24
Hiram 28, Kenyon 24
Hope 70, Finlandia 6
Illinois Wesleyan 44, Elmhurst 28
Indiana (Pa.) 24, Clarion 23
Indiana Wesleyan 38, Lawrence Tech 24
Indianapolis 35, Quincy 7
John Carroll 49, Ohio Northern 17
Kalamazoo 20, Albion 19
Kansas Wesleyan 41, Tabor 12
Mac Murray 27, Crown (Minn.) 21, 2OT
Macalester 47, Lawrence 21
Manchester 21, Bluffton 17
Marian (Ind.) 55, Taylor 0
Marietta 63, Wilmington (Ohio) 21
Martin Luther 28, Westminster (Mo.) 12
McKendree 26, SW Baptist 23, OT
Miami (Ohio) 31, Kent St. 6
Michigan Tech 23, Wayne (Mich.) 20
Midland 36, Hastings 15
Millikin 32, Carthage 29
Missouri St. 59, William Jewell 21
Monmouth (Ill.) 45, Illinois College 13
Mount Union 77, Capital 3
N. Dakota St. 34, W. Illinois 7
N. Illinois 24, Ohio 21
NW Missouri St. 27, Nebraska-Kearney 13
North Dakota 41, Montana 14
Northwood (Mich.) 30, Davenport 22
Notre Dame 19, Pittsburgh 14
Notre Dame Coll. 45, Urbana 14
Ohio Dominican 57, Malone 17
Olivet Nazarene 41, Robert Morris-Chicago 28
Ottawa, Kan. 52, McPherson 24
Ripon 49, Beloit 14
Rockford 37, Lakeland 20
S. Dakota Tech 56, Adams St. 42
SE Missouri 31, Austin Peay 27
Saginaw Valley St. 30, N. Michigan 10
St. Francis (Ind.) 22, Siena Heights 19, OT
St. John's (Minn.) 40, St. Thomas (Minn.) 20
St. Norbert 21, Chicago 20
St. Xavier 41, Trinity (Ill.) 6
Trine 50, Olivet 49
Truman St. 20, Lincoln (Mo.) 13
Valparaiso 35, Butler 17
W. Michigan 42, Bowling Green 35
Wabash 7, Ohio Wesleyan 0
Washburn 63, Missouri Southern 7
Washington & Lee 40, Emory & Henry 29
Washington (Mo.) 17, Wheaton (Ill.) 10
Wis.-Oshkosh 31, Wis.-Platteville 10
Wis.-River Falls 21, Wis.-Stout 19
Wis.-Whitewater 45, Wis.-Eau Claire 0
Wooster 27, Oberlin 21
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 28, Nicholls 12
Cent. Arkansas 27, Stephen F. Austin 17
Lamar 27, Incarnate Word 21
North Texas 30, Southern Miss. 7
Southern U. 38, Prairie View 0
UAB 42, Rice 0
FAR WEST
Army 52, San Jose St. 3
Colorado St. 20, New Mexico 18
Montana St. 24, Idaho 23
Oregon 30, Washington 27, OT
Portland St. 35, N. Colorado 14
San Diego 36, Dayton 34
Utah St. 59, UNLV 28
Weber St. 14, E. Washington 6
