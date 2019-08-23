INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is planning to retire according to a report from ESPN.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Luck felt mentally worn down and had met with team owner Jim Irsay to inform him of his decision.
Team officials did not immediately confirm the report.
The report came during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 27-17 loss to the Chicago Bears
The 29-year-old Luck has struggled to recover from a lower left leg injury.
Luck did not play in 2017 because he was recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder.
He returned last season and led the Colts back to the playoffs for the first time in four years, winning the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award.
But in March, he suffered a strained left calf, was held out of all of the team’s offseason workouts and returned on a limited basis for three practices at training camp in July. Lingering pain forced him back to the sideline and the Colts later determined that he had an injury near the back of his left ankle.
BENNETT ARRESTED: Authorities say the son of a former NFL lineman wanted on murder charges in Minnesota for the shooting of his parents has been arrested in Mexico.
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Dylan John Bennett was arrested at a hotel Saturday in Cancun.
Authorities say Bennett had contacted County Sheriff Steve Och earlier in the day to say that he would turn himself in to the FBI. But authorities say the arrest by Mexican authorities came before the information could be communicated to them.
The bodies of 63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found Wednesday when a friend went to their home in Long Prairie, Minnesota, for a welfare check.
Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.
Authorities believe the Bennetts were killed Monday. The complaint said Carol Bennett, who would’ve been 64 on Thursday, was shot multiple times in the back and torso. Barry Bennett, 63, was shot multiple times in the torso and head.
According to the criminal complaint, Barry Bennett told the Todd County Sheriff’s Office in December that Dylan had expressed thoughts about killing his parents while he was in a mental health treatment facility.
NEWTON IN BOOT: Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he expects injured quarterback Cam Newton to return to practice “pretty soon,” without giving a timetable.
Rivera remains “cautiously optimistic” that Newton, who remains in a walking boot, will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Newton sustained a left mid-foot sprain in Carolina’s 10-3 loss to New England on Thursday night. Rivera expressed relief the injury wasn’t worse, saying “very much so — he’s our starting quarterback.”
Newton was inside the stadium receiving medical treatment while the team practiced on Saturday. Rivera says trainers want Newton to stay off the foot and keep it elevated as much as possible.
Newton hasn’t spoken to the media since the injury.
