AMES — Before the season, figuring out how to replace Hakeem Butler was a top priority for Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.
While they still haven’t found a go-to red zone threat, although La’Michael Pettway has shown flashes, the Cyclones are finding answers in terms of replacing Butler’s other areas of production.
Iowa State (1-1) hosts Louisiana-Monroe (1-1) Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium at 11 a.m. The coaching staff hopes to solidify the receiver position a little bit more.
“I’m a lot more confident now than I was two weeks ago at the receiver position,” Campbell said. “La’Michael, in the first two games, has really stepped in and had a great veteran presence. He’s played with great consistency. He’s competed how we expect an outside receiver to compete here.
“Tarique (Milton) really made a jump between game one and game two. Then Deshaunte (Jones) has been outstanding.”
Campbell also mentioned Cedar Rapids native Landen Akers, as well as Joseph Scates, as receivers who continue to do well in practice but have yet to have their own breakout games. Akers has one catch this season for 21 yards and Scates, a freshman, has yet to make his first career reception.
By and large, Pettway and Jones were known commodities. Pettway transferred into Iowa State from Arkansas after being the Razorbacks’ leading receiver with 30 receptions for 499 yards and four touchdowns. He already has three touchdowns in two games at Iowa State.
Jones has shown he’s a difference-maker since his true freshman season when he caught 37 passes for 536 yards and six touchdowns. In his career, he’s caught 126 passes for 1,332 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Milton showed flashes last year, catching 34 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown. But Campbell needed to see growth from him, and he has.
“Tarique had 30-some catches last year and had some big catches in some big moments,” Campbell said. “He’s what I usually see from young players in our program. In year one, they usually get noticed. Then in year two, you see that transformation start to occur. What was really fun for me is watch what he did in spring practice and the relationship that he and Brock (Purdy) really started to form.
“I really did feel Tarique had an opportunity to have a big-time breakout year because of the chemistry between Brock and he.”
Milton said he actually started forming that relationship with Purdy right after the Alamo Bowl in the winter. The two went into the practice facility and worked on their routes and timing.
“Then that continued into the summer because we wanted to get our timing right because we knew that connection was going to be important,” Milton said.
Against Iowa, Milton had a breakout game with eight catches for 144 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown came on a 73-yard play where he found himself wide open in the middle of the field, outrunning the Hawkeye defenders.
The most catches he had in a game last season as a freshman was seven for 89 yards against Texas Tech.
“Tarique can separate,” Campbell said. “One of the things you appreciate about Tarique is his route running on top of that. When you look at the elite receivers, what do they have the ability to do? They can separate at the top of their route and they can separate in terms of cushion.
“Tarique can do all those things. You saw that in its finest form on Saturday night. Then piggyback that with his big play.”
SCOUTING LOUISIANA-MONROE: The Warhawks’ defense has forced four turnovers in two games, including three in a one-point overtime loss to Florida State.
Quarterback Caleb Evans has started 24 straight games for the Warhawks.
“In terms of skill, probably the most talented team we’ve played so far,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “They have a senior quarterback who’s playing the best football of his career – he’s played really good in his first two football games.
“They have a tremendous tailback and an entire offensive line that’s coming back – you can see why they played so well two weeks ago (against Florida State). Defensively, they have almost their entire front seven coming back. They’re a team that can really run, and defensively, they create a lot of havoc.”
Evans has completed 67 percent of his passes for 424 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Josh Johnson has run for 299 yards and three touchdowns on 36 attempts. Xavier Brown is currently the Warhawks’ leading receiver with 11 receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Opponents have rushed for 231 yards per game against the Warhawks.
