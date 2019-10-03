EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Stefon Diggs said he’s dissatisfied with the state of the Minnesota Vikings, with the offense again struggling to find a rhythm.
Though the fifth-year wide receiver stopped short of explicit confirmation that he’d prefer to play elsewhere, while speaking to reporters on Thursday for the first time in two weeks, he managed to fan the flames around his status with the Vikings with a surreptitious answer to a question about speculation he’s seeking a trade.
“I feel like there’s truth to all rumors, no matter how you dress it up,” Diggs said, later adding: “I’ve heard a lot of things circulating. I can’t say what’s real and what’s not. I didn’t make them up.”
Without any leverage over the team to force a trade, in the first year of the contract extension valued at $72 million he signed last summer, Diggs likely wouldn’t get his wish if he indeed stated a desire to be dealt. For a 25-year-old coming off a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season, he’s on a team-friendly deal one, with eligibility for free agency not coming until after the 2023 season unless he were to be released sooner than that.
“I haven’t communicated anything. The conversations I’ve had have only been about team and trying to have success on the field,” Diggs said. When asked if his agent had made such a request, Diggs said he hadn’t spoken to him about it.
Two hours after his media session in the locker room, Diggs was on the field for practice as usual, after conspicuously missing the workout on Wednesday. That absence was labeled by the Vikings as “not injury related.”
“The space that I’m in right now is there’s definitely a lot of question. I can’t sit up here and act like everything is OK. It’s obviously not,” Diggs said. “But what I can say at this point? Just trying to work through it.”
Diggs said he’s spoken with “everybody” in the organization about his feelings, including general manager Rick Spielman, but he declined to be specific about what change would bring him satisfaction, beyond wanting to win.
“I love it here. I’ve been here for five years. I love everything about the community,” Diggs said. “But right now, as to whether I’ll be here or not, it’s whether they want me here.”
DARNOLD IN LIMBO: Sam Darnold’s swollen spleen has taken center stage for the New York Jets.
The 22-year-old quarterback is scheduled to have blood tests and an ultrasound today to determine if the enlarged organ has returned to normal size — or close to it — and allow Darnold to play in a game for the first time since the season opener.
“It’s a tough thing because you want to stay safe,” Darnold said Thursday. “I want to make sure that I’m safe out there, and that, you know, I’m not going to die.”
Darnold managed a smile while saying that, but he fully understands the seriousness of the situation.
