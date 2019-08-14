Ravens don't lose preseason games. So what?

The Baltimore Ravens will see a little bit of Aaron Rodgers tonight in their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. They’ll probably just shrug: The Ravens have won 14 consecutive exhibition matches.
Which doesn’t amount to a whole lot, when you think about it.
Except to John Harbaugh and his team.
“We like to win,” Harbaugh says. “The haters out there are going to have their own little snide comments. I think winning is better than losing.”
The last Baltimore loss in a game that doesn’t count was in 2015.
Baltimore’s retooled defense opened the preseason with four sacks in a 29-0 rout of Jacksonville, offering evidence that the loss of linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith may not be as serious as first thought.
Smith, by the way, is now with the Packers.
For Rodgers, it will be his first game action since suffering a concussion in last year’s season finale. After sitting out last week’s 28-26 win over Houston, Rodgers will be seeking to get a handle on the new playbook installed by first-year coach Matt LaFleur.
“It will be a good test for our first time running this offense in another stadium on the road against a really good defense,” Rodgers said.
The Packers will not have running back Aaron Jones, who missed the preseason opener against the Texans because of a hamstring issue.
LaFleur said he wants to see better tackling and fewer penalties from his defense. He said the defense missed 24 tackles last week that resulted in an extra 164 yards for the Texans. The Packers also committed 12 penalties for 102 yards.
EAGLES AT JAGUARS: QB Carson Wentz and key starters except maybe Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders likely won’t play for Philadelphia. The two running backs were the only regulars who played last week, along with TE Dallas Goedert, who is out with a calf injury. RT Lane Johnson and LT Jason Peters are out, so there seems no way Wentz plays without his bookend tackles.
Backup QB Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist last week on a late hit, even more reason to keep Wentz in bubble wrap. Cody Kessler and rookie Clayton Thorson will take the snaps.
RAIDERS AT CARDINALS: Derek Carr figures to get on the field at least for a bit in the second exhibition game for Oakland. Carr said he doesn’t need much preseason action to get ready for the season but will be happy to get on the field anyway.
“It’s always good to get out there and compete again,” he said. “Any time you put a jersey on and helmet you’re trying to win the game, so that part of it. Just your routine and all those kinds of things.”
There is at least one starter who won’t play for Oakland: Star receiver Antonio Brown is still recovering from injuries to his feet suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment.
BENGALS AT REDSKINS: Expect heavy doses of quarterbacks Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins for Washington.
With Colt McCoy still dealing with the aftermath of leg surgery and fourth-stringer Josh Woodrum also injured, Keenum and Haskins could see a ton of snaps.
“It’s a good chance for those other two guys to get a lot of reps, so they’re taking advantage of those,” coach Jay Gruden said.
JETS AT FALCONS: Major addition Le’Veon Bell is uncertain to make his Jets debut. Coach Adam Gase, like the running back a newcomer in New York, isn’t saying whether Bell will play.
The Falcons have been called for a combined 24 penalties in their preseason losses to Miami and Denver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.