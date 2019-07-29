Rams shaking off Super Bowl loss to start new training camp

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Most of the Los Angeles Rams had never been to the Super Bowl before last February, so they relished every day of the experience in Atlanta.
And over the ensuing five months, the Rams have experienced another first: Being constantly asked how they managed to lose like that on football’s biggest stage.
“Yeah, there was a lot of talk this summer,” cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman said. “It was the last game of the season, so it’s natural. It’s just more motivation. It just actually lets you know how big that game is, and how important it is for people to win.”
The Rams reported to training camp this weekend with that 13-3 loss to New England still sharp in many minds. In particular, the high-powered Los Angeles offense’s largely inept performance still seems baffling in retrospect, both to the fans who watched it and to the players and coaches who lived through it.
When Sean McVay appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC talk show earlier this month, the host asked how often the coach still thought about his offense’s three-point, 260-yard effort in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl.
“Every minute,” McVay said with a rueful smile.
McVay had never coached in a Super Bowl, but he already knows how to use that experience to motivate a team returning with nearly all of the players who came up short in Atlanta.
“It is certainly something we talk about,” McVay said Saturday. “(But) you wipe the slate clean every year. There are 31 other teams that have the same goals as us, but like last year, the only way you achieve goals in this league is you produce in the present, and you just control what you can control.”
HILL REPENTANT: Tyreek Hill was contrite but repentant in his first comments since he was banished from the Kansas City Chiefs following an audio recording in which his then-fiancee accused him of hurting their son.
The star wide receiver declined Sunday to discuss the specifics of his case, which wound to a conclusion late last week when the NFL declined to punish him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. But he did apologize for the precarious situation he left the Chiefs in this past offseason.
“I’ve learned to just appreciate those around me,” Hill said after the Chiefs’ second workout of training camp at Missouri Western. “I feel like I take that for granted sometimes, being a professional athlete. I tend to not stay humble, you know what I’m saying? I still love my kids and I still love my family, but I feel like sometimes I take all of those things for granted.”
The NFL ultimately decided late last week that it would not punish Hill, and the Chiefs immediately announced that his team-issued suspension was lifted and he would be reporting to training camp.
BALLENTINE COPING: The New York Giants cornerback who was wounded hours after being drafted in an April shooting that claimed the life of his Washburn University teammate is trying to make a career in the NFL not only for himself but also his late best friend.
Speaking to the Giants media for the first time since the shooting in Topeka, Kansas, Corey Ballentine said he is still haunted by the random late-night attack after attending an off-campus party.
The 23-year-old, who was shot in the rear end, said he thinks of Dwane Simmons almost every day and he was relieved police recently made an arrest in the shooting. He said it took him a while to get his mind back on football and he is seeing therapists to help him cope.
The Giants advised Ballentine to skip the team’s rookie camp a week after the draft.
“There have been a lot of highs and lows,” Ballentine said Sunday before the Giants finished their first week of training camp. “I am trying to stay focused on football now. But everybody knows about the situation I was in. I don’t want to speak on it too much out of respect to my friend.”
