EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When Adam Thielen left the previous game in Detroit because of a hamstring injury he suffered in the first quarter, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t miss a beat without their two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
The passing clinic that Kirk Cousins put on during the 42-30 victory over the Lions could prove to be good practice, because Thielen might not be ready to play on Thursday night when the Vikings host Washington.
Though he has never missed a game in his NFL career, participating in 90 consecutive contests including the playoffs, Thielen will get only three days for the muscle to heal in time. He was held out of practice on Tuesday afternoon.
“I don’t know what the percent chance is, but I feel great. Obviously it’s a short week,” Thielen said, later adding: “I’m just trusting this training staff. I have a lot of confidence in them. I’m doing everything I can, they’re doing everything they can, and I’m hopeful.”
With difficult road games against Kansas City and Dallas looming in November to start the second half of the schedule, giving Thielen a full two weeks to recover could yield a greater reward than from the risk, however small it might be, of putting him on the field against the Redskins.
Cousins has surged to the top of the league in passer rating (114.3) and yards per pass attempt (9.1) among quarterbacks with a qualifying amount of throws.
“It’s week to week, and you’ve got to go prove it,” Cousins said. “I don’t really feel safe on who we are or what we’re doing until the season is over. Then you look back and say, ‘What was the body of work?’”
GHOSTS HAUNT JETS: The New York Jets are disappointed and angry quarterback Sam Darnold’s comment about him “seeing ghosts” made it on air during the “Monday Night Football” game.
Darnold was wearing a microphone for ESPN’s broadcast of New York’s 33-0 loss to New England. After the third of his five turnovers in the game, the Jets’ frustrated quarterback was sitting on the sideline in the second quarter when he made his comment that quickly went viral on social media after it aired.
“That was one of those things that was really disappointing to hear about after the game,” coach Adam Gase said Tuesday. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that where somebody that was mic’d up, that a comment like that was allowed to be aired. It bothers me. It bothers the organization.”
Gase added that the Jets will be “looking hard into our cooperation” with the networks going forward.
PATS GET SANU: The New England Patriots are hoping Mohamed Sanu can provide some stability at the receiver position as they try to solidify their offense heading into a difficult part of their schedule.
The Patriots traded a second-round draft pick in 2020 to the Atlanta Falcons for the eighth-year veteran, the teams announced Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Sanu has 33 receptions for 313 yards, but only one touchdown so far this season.
He had a career-high 67 catches for the Falcons in 2017 and followed up with 66 catches for a career-best 838 yards last season.
BROWN PASSES AWAY: Willie Brown established the bump-and-run style of defense the Raiders used for decades, provided the iconic play in Oakland’s first Super Bowl title, and impacted nearly every player who suited up for the team over the past half-century.
Brown was the consummate Raider.
The Hall of Fame cornerback who helped fuel the Raiders’ success during 12 years on the field before becoming an integral part of the franchise during his post-playing career died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 78.
Al Davis acquired Brown for the Raiders in a trade from Denver in 1967 in one of the best moves he made during his Hall of Fame career running the Raiders.
