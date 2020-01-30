Fun-loving TEs Kelce, Kittle life of Super Bowl party

“I think we’re all a little different, but he’s unique and you see it on the field,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He has a personality where he goes 100 mph in whatever he does. That’s probably why he’s going to have a WWE career after this. What’s cool is that’s kind of who he is and then you see it on the field. That’s why whether he does perfect or not, he always makes plays with his attitude when the ball is in his hands.”

That all started when Kittle was in college at Iowa, where then-tight ends coach Levar Woods gave him homework. The assignment: Watch videos of the best players at the position and take anything he can use to add to his game.

Kittle couldn’t stop looking at film of Kelce, filling his iPad with film of the Chiefs star.

Every play, every game.

“Whether it’s what he does in the red zone, how he runs his routes, his mindset every time he steps on the football field. I think the thing that really kind of stands out the most is you see his personality when he plays and how much fun he has,” Kittle said. “Very similar to Gronk and his personality, the way it shows. I think they just kind of opened the door for tight ends like me to be able to express ourselves on the football field.”

