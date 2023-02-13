GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Super Bowl had something for everyone.
Long before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the biggest winner of this NFL season walked onto the field. Damar Hamlin came out to a rousing ovation during a pregame ceremony honoring the men and women who saved his life.
Hamlin's third appearance of the week was the best feel-good moment on a day filled with many inspirational themes.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, center, smiles on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Mahomes and Jalen Hurts put on a historic show in the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks. Hurts was spectacular but Mahomes played through an ankle injury and rallied the Chiefs from a 10-point deficit for a 38-35 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
It was yet another lesson on dealing with adversity and rising to the occasion playing out before hundreds of millions of viewers on the sport's biggest stage.
"I appreciate it because of the failures," Mahomes said about winning his second championship in four years. "I mean the failure of losing a Super Bowl and losing the AFC championship game gives you a greater appreciation to be standing here as a champion."
Brotherhood was on display in the first Super Bowl matchup involving two brothers playing on different teams. Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass to help his team topple All-Pro center Jason Kelce and the Eagles. Mama Kelce was everywhere throughout the week and sat between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Hamlin in a suite.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
"There's nothing I can say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season," Travis Kelce said. "To see my family be in all its glory and get all its flowers, my mom be the center of attention on the Jumbotron before the game on the biggest stage and being able to get closer with my brother throughout the season and to meet him at the mountain top, it's the best feeling in the world. I don't know how many more I got left, but I'll cherish this one forever."
Donna Kelce was the most popular mother in Arizona until Rihanna showed up for a scintillating halftime show. The superstar singer kicked off and finished her superb performance soaring high above the slippery field surface on a platform that was suspended in the air.
And, she did it while pregnant. Rihanna's representative confirmed afterward that she's pregnant with her second child.
"So iconic for Rihanna to let an American football game happen at her pregnancy reveal/concert," a fan wrote on Twitter.
Even the commercials had a warm, fuzzy vibe. Advertisers used familiar celebrity faces, light humor and plenty of cute dogs in ads that cost as much as $7 million for 30 seconds.
About the only negative on Super Sunday was a controversial penalty on the final drive of the game that left viewers feeling angry that officiating again impacted a playoff game. A defensive holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry allowed Kansas City to keep the ball, run down the clock and Harrison Butker kicked the go-ahead 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left.
But Bradberry quickly squashed the outrage, saying he held the receiver.
"It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide," Bradberry said.
On a day filled with unifying events, Bradberry's acknowledgement was a prime example of losing with dignity.
Members of the Kansas City Chiefs cheer team enter the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles players enter the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Recording artist Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Recording artist Babyface performs "America the Beautiful" prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Recording artist Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
The first all-female piloted military flyover, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, flies over State Farm Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players stand at midfield for the coin toss prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) pulls in a touchdown pass as Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Godofredo A. Vasquez
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) defends, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes the touchdown catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, fumbles the ball as henis hit by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Bolton ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) scores a touchdown after his fumble recovery against the Philadelphia Eagles as teammate safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) runs his fumble recovery in for a touchdown as teammate Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, center, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrate during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Godofredo A. Vasquez
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after getting hurt during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) grimaces on the bench after an injury during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) can't maintain control of the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, stands near an offical on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Marcio J. Sanchez
Rihanna performs at halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Rihanna performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) pulls in a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) defends during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks to officials during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks a field goal as Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) holds during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Kansas City Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (19) returns a punt during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) runs in for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a long pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Godofredo A. Vasquez
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Marcio J. Sanchez
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a 2-point conversion during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Godofredo A. Vasquez
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles for a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the game-winning field goal as punter Tommy Townsend (5) holds during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates his field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Godofredo A. Vasquez
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs onto the field after winning the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) and safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) celebrate after winning the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni leaves the field after their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) prays after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and the Kansas City Chiefs are showered with confetti as they celebrate their win at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Kansas City Chiefs are showered with confetti as they celebrate their win at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) sits on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) walks on field with his kids after winning the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is interviewed after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, celebrates victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is interviewed after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) kisses his wife, Emily Winchester, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Marcio J. Sanchez
Philadelphia Eagles linebackers Patrick Johnson (48) and Kyzir White (43) sit on the bench after their loss in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) kneels after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy while celebrating with teammates after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
