Safeties first: Polamalu, Atwater heading to Hall of Fame

MIAMI (AP) — He grew his hair so long, it flowed out of his helmet and obscured the name on the back of his jersey.

Didn't matter. Everyone knew where to find Troy Polamalu on Sundays.

The Steelers great earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with another hard-hitting safety, Steve Atwater of Denver. Also voted in Saturday were receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James and guard Steve Hutchinson.

Polamalu said he went six or seven years, maybe longer, without cutting his hair during the prime of his career, which lasted from 2003-14.

But as much as for the hair, he earned the nickname “Tasmanian Devil” for how he changed the way people thought about the safety position — bolting around the field, making plays from practically anywhere. No quarterback, runner or receiver was safe.

Polamalu, selected in his first year of eligibility, will go in during the same year as Pittsburgh coach Bill Cowher and defensive back Donnie Shell, each of whom were voted in as part of the hall's special centennial class designed to celebrate the NFL"s 100th year.