Rodgers knows time to win 2nd Super Bowl is running out

“I feel great,” Rodgers said. “I started all 16 (games) and wasn't in the training room a whole lot. I had some issues early in the season with my knee. But, man, I felt great from about Week 8 on. ... It feels good to be where I'm at right now."

The biggest issue for the Packers is playoff experience, or a lack thereof. There are only four players left from the 2010 Super Bowl team and seven from the 2014 team that lost to the Seahawks in the NFC championship game in Seattle. Matt LaFleur is also preparing for his first playoff test as a head coach.

“I think it just goes back to doing what you always do,” the 40-year-old LaFleur said. “It's just like every other week. I think for guys that maybe haven't experienced the playoffs, there's definitely a heightened intensity around it. But as far as your process, as far as how you go about your daily business, I think it's got to be the same as it is any other week.”

The Seahawks are 8-1 on the road this season, including a 17-9 win in Philadelphia in the wild-card round, but have lost eight straight at Lambeau Field and are 1-9 all time in the Packers' stadium. Wilson is 0-3 as a starter at Lambeau with a passer rating of 60.42. Wilson has completed just 55 of 96 his passes (57.3%) for 604 yards with six interceptions and just three touchdowns.