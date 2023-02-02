NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown announced today the formation of The Arena League, a new arena football league.

Brown will serve as the league’s inaugural commissioner with the kickoff slated for summer 2024.

According to a press release, the Arena League created a short list of ten prospective communities which includes Waterloo. A fan vote will determine the inaugural locations.

"We've been very impressed with Waterloo," Brown said. "This is a great sports community and the passion for football is undeniable. I'm sure Waterloo will show up huge in our fan vote."

Other regional finalists include Dubuque, Rockford, Illinois, Rochester, Minnesota and Duluth, Minnesota.

Team location announcements will begin next month and conclude in June.

For more information on The Arena League or to vote for Waterloo, visit thearenaleague.football.