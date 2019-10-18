KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Moore spent his spring as a scouting assistant with the Miami Dolphins, and he spent most of the summer gearing up for a season as an assistant high school football coach.
He'll be spending his fall trying to keep the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl hunt.
The journeyman quarterback, who was signed on the eve of the regular season following an injury to backup Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne, has been thrust into the starting role after reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes dislocated his kneecap in Thursday night's victory over the Broncos.
The injury happened as Mahomes was sneaking for a first down in the second quarter, and Moore played the rest of the way — his first meaningful snaps in two years — in an eventual 30-6 rout.
"You saw production from him for a number of years. He was in those situations where people would debate he should be the starter or the other guy should be the starter, wherever he was," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "You saw that ability to start football games and win."
Now, his responsibility will be to keep the Chiefs (5-2) on the right track until Mahomes is able to return. An MRI taken Friday revealed no major damage to the ligaments in his right knee, and the team is hopeful that Mahomes could return in four to six weeks — roughly the amount of time until its bye.
Moore wound up completing 10 passes for 117 yards with a 57-yard scoring strike to Tyreek Hill in his relief role Thursday. Most importantly, he didn't throw a pick or make any big mistakes.
"I was devastated for (Mahomes), obviously. He's been down and popped up pretty quick," Moore said. "This one obviously wasn't that case. So I just hope he's OK. At the same time, we have to go and win a football game, and I've been in this position before and you just kind of move forward."
OSEMELI AT ODDS WITH JETS: Former Iowa State offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele and the New York Jets are locked up in a surgery standoff.
The left guard says he needs a season-ending operation on his shoulder and is waiting for the team to authorize the procedure. The team, however, wants him on the field.
Osemele said Friday the team doctor and an independent doctor in California have both recommended the surgery for a torn labrum. But a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press both doctors determined it is actually a pre-existing injury and cleared Osemele to play through the injury — and possibly have surgery in the offseason.
