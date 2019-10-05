LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews will be out for several weeks after breaking his jaw during their loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Matthews was hurt while attempting to tackle Seattle running back Chris Carson with about 3:20 left in the Rams' 30-29 defeat Thursday night. Carson's back foot inadvertently kicked Matthews in the face while Carson evaded the tackle.
Rams coach Sean McVay revealed the injury to his club's sacks leader Friday after the team's return to California.
"That's not good for us," McVay said. "That's a big injury. He is going to require surgery on that, so he is going to be out for an extended period of time. At least a month."
The 33-year-old Matthews is off to an excellent start in his first season with his hometown team following 10 years with the Green Bay Packers.
He has six sacks in his first five games, including the only sack by either team in the Rams' loss at Seattle. Matthews also has a team-leading nine tackles for loss among his 19 total tackles, and he has forced two fumbles.
DARNOLD STILL OUT: Sam Darnold's return will have to wait at least another week.
The New York Jets quarterback was ruled out for the team's game at Philadelphia today as he continues to recover from mononucleosis.
Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis on Sept. 11, three days after the season-opening loss to Buffalo. The initial hope was the 22-year-old quarterback might be ready to play again this week, but doctors have been monitoring Darnold's spleen, which became enlarged, a common symptom of mononucleosis. A swollen spleen could rupture — a potentially life-threatening situation — if the area takes a hit, leading to the caution with which the doctors and team are using.
NEW PK FOR PATS: Just three people have had the placekicking job since Bill Belichick took over in New England in 2000, including two of the best in NFL history: Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski. (Shayne Graham filled in for five games when Gostkowski was out with a thigh injury in 2010.)
Now Belichick turns to Mike Nugent for field goals and extra points after Gostkowski, who has had the job since 2006, went on injured reserve with a hip injury. Punter Jake Bailey, who also handled kickoffs at Stanford, is expected to do the same for New England.
RAMSEY OUT AGAIN: The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a second straight week, and now they want their disgruntled star to see a back specialist.
Coach Doug Marrone ruled Ramsey out Friday, saying he has been "working extremely hard to get back with this low-back issue and it hasn't been getting any better."
NEWTON RULED OUT: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will miss his third consecutive with a foot injury when Carolina plays Jacksonville.
It's still uncertain when Newton will return .
NO BARKLEY: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is going to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury Sunday when the Giants host Minnesota.
Barkley sustained a high sprain to his right ankle against Tampa Bay on Sept. 15. He worked out with trainers on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited in practice Friday.
DIGGS' STATUS IN AIR: The Minnesota Vikings have not committed to using disgruntled wide receiver Stefon Diggs in their next game.
After practice on Friday, coach Mike Zimmer said simply, "We'll see," when asked if Diggs would play on Sunday against the New York Giants. Diggs returned to the field with the Vikings on Thursday, after an absence on Wednesday that was labeled as "not injury related." Zimmer has declined to comment on Diggs and his dissatisfaction with the direction of the team, but the coach said on Friday that Diggs has been punished, without specifying how or for what.
