GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers had a four-week stretch earlier this season where Matt LaFleur's offense couldn't miss.
But that now seems as if it's a distant memory.
The offense has been up and down the past five weeks, including two very lackluster efforts on the West Coast in losses against the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. The Packers (10-3) mustered just enough offense on Sunday to put away the Washington Redskins, 20-15.
“I think we’re just finding different ways to win," Aaron Rodgers said after the the victory. "It might be ugly at times to maybe some folks but we ran the ball today for 180 yards or so and got Aaron Jones going. Different teams have thrown different things at us. I just think we need to be a little more consistent at times. I don’t think we had maybe the same type of flow after the first couple early drives with just the energy. We just missed on a couple things. We’ve got to clean some of that stuff up but I wouldn’t mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl.”
Whatever LaFleur does to fix the offense, the plan better start with six words: “Get the ball to Aaron Jones.”
The third-year running back had 192 yards from scrimmage (134 rushing and 58 receiving) on 22 touches on Sunday, joining wide receiver Don Hutson (1942) as the only players in franchise history to have two games in a season with 190-plus yards from scrimmage on 25 or fewer touches.
“I think the biggest thing with him is how we're trying to utilize him in the pass game,” Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans said of Jones before the season started. “Now that he's also gotten used to how we run outside zone, he's doing a really good job of pressing it and his knowledge of the game, you can tell he's in his third year.
"You can see him being more as a vet as opposed to a second-year guy still learning a lot of things. He's still learning, but you get the sense he's more comfortable with just being at this level.”
Green Bay's offense continues to struggle on first and third downs. The Packers were 5-for-13 on third down on Sunday.
“Nobody's saying it's going to be the prettiest every single week," Rodgers said. “The good thing is I think we have a good mindset about it. We watch it. We critique it. We talk about what we want to do differently. But it comes down to execution. When you're 5-for-13 on third and down, we're pretty bad on first down, you're not going to have a dynamic day on offense. It's just the facts.
“So I can't really tell you what the magic recipe is moving forward. But I can tell you it feels really good to be 10-3.”
PAINFUL VICTORY: San Francisco's most impressive win of the season came with a big cost.
The NFC-leading 49ers lost center Weston Richburg to a season-ending knee injury and key defensive players Richard Sherman and Dee Ford for multiple games with injured hamstrings in Sunday's 48-46 victory at New Orleans.
BEARS LOSE SMITH: The Chicago Bears played almost all of their 31-24 win Thursday over the Dallas Cowboys without injured linebacker Roquan Smith, and now they'll have to finish the season without him.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the win and will go on season-ending injured reserve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.