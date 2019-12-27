IRVING, Texas (AP) -- Jason Witten returned for a club-record 16th season with Dallas after a year in retirement as a broadcaster in part because the tight end thought the Cowboys could make a Super Bowl run.
Now that they’ve lost control of their playoff fate with a game remaining in a disappointing season, Witten has no regrets.
“It doesn’t always go where you’re going to get a 13-3 (season) and a (No.) 1 seed and a bye and home playoff games throughout,” said Witten, who has 59 catches for 505 yards and fours touchdowns this year. “I knew for this to be successful, it’s kind of like a quarterback. You’ve got to win games.
“But I’m proud of the way I’ve played and still have an opportunity in front of us. Yeah, 100%, I’ve got conviction on it was the right thing to do and proud of the way I’ve gone about it.”
Witten wouldn’t entertain questions of whether this is the end of his playing career, although the 37-year-old did say he planned to get into coaching once he retired for good. Witten also said he wanted to coach in the NFL. There’s been plenty of talk of him taking the college route at his alma mater, Tennessee.
“I think it will be a pretty quick decision,” Witten said. “If I allowed my mind to start going to that route, I wouldn’t be doing myself any justice or really this football team. When I made that decision, I knew I had to dive into this thing.”
FALCONS KEEPING QUINN: Wrapping up another disappointing season but buoyed by a strong finish, the Atlanta Falcons announced Friday they are keeping coach Dan Quinn in 2020.
Owner Arthur Blank also decided to retain general manager Thomas Dimitroff for next season, though there will be organizational changes that restore President and CEO Rich McKay to a more prominent role in football operations.
In another change, Quinn will give up the dual role as defensive coordinator that he took on this year. Raheem Morris will get the job, hardly a surprise after he switched to the defensive staff at midseason and sparked a major turnaround.
SAINTS WORK OUT BROWN: Prolific but embattled free-agent receiver Antonio Brown got his chance to show the New Orleans Saints how he could help them in the playoffs.
Whether Brown winds up catching passes from record-setting quarterback Drew Brees during a potential Super Bowl run remains to be seen. And the NFL could have a say in the matter — if the Saints decide to sign him.
While Saints coach Sean Payton did not rule out signing Brown, he said there were no immediate plans to do so after including the four-time All-Pro in a workout with six receivers on Friday.
