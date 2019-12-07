NFL Notes: Gronk solves post-playing stress with puzzles

In this 2018 photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski speaks to the media after a practice in Foxborough, Mass.

 AP PHOTO

Rob Gronkowski is enjoying life in retirement — one piece at a time.

The former star tight end who helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls during his nine-year career uses jigsaw puzzles to lower his stress levels and to help his mental recovery.

Gronkowski said in an interview with Reena Ninan for “CBS Sunday Morning” that airs Sunday on the CBS Television Network that he “just wasn’t feeling like myself anymore” after retiring from playing football. He said the lifestyle caught up to him and he wasn’t enjoying playing the game.

The 30-year-old Gronkowski, who had 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns, has used several methods to improve his life since his playing days, including nutrition programs, physical therapy — and solving puzzles.

“It just lowered my stress levels just the way, you know, I was feeling,” Gronkowski said. “I just, you know, (was) just always anxious, always going. And I just needed to finally find some downtime to just relax.”

Gronkowski, who estimates he had 20 concussions during his playing days, realized that doing puzzles was also helping him mentally, particularly with problem solving.

“It was crazy,” he said. “My brain was just clicking. It was just going. It was all on wheels.”

HEY, ROOK!: The Minnesota Vikings have four draft picks playing key roles on offense, starting with center Garrett Bradbury.

Though the first-rounder from North Carolina State has had his share of welcome-to-the-NFL moments this season, Bradbury has shown steady improvement at a challenging position. Just ask quarterback Kirk Cousins, who sent an encouraging text message to the rookie on Tuesday, the day after Minnesota’s loss at Seattle. “He’s done a really good job for how much we’ve put on him,” Cousins said.

ELI LIKELY STARTER: Daniel Jones missed his third straight practice Friday because of a sprained right ankle, making it likely Eli Manning will return as the New York Giants starting quarterback on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones was hurt Sunday in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. The sixth pick overall in the draft finished the game but his injury prevented him from working out this week.

The 38-year-old Manning has taken the majority of snaps in practice with Alex Tanney getting the leftovers. Jones has worn a boot on his ankle most of the week.

Manning started the opening two games of the regular season, losses to Dallas and Buffalo.

