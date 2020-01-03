EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings President Mark Wilf issued a statement of confidence in general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer on Friday, tamping down speculation about their future two days prior to the team's playoff game.
“We value Mike and Rick's leadership,” Wilf said, “and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond.”
Wilf, who owns the club with his older brother, Zygi Wilf, has frequently praised the stability and culture of the organization that have been influenced by Spielman in the front office and Zimmer on the field. Both of them are under contract through the 2020 season, after they each had an option on their deal exercised last winter.
The Vikings (10-6) are eight-point underdogs in today's wild-card round game at New Orleans, facing a steep challenge against Saints quarterback Drew Brees with two key cornerbacks, Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes, out with injuries.
They are in the postseason for the third time in six years under the 63-year-old Zimmer, but they have won only one playoff game since reaching the NFC championship game after the 2009 season.
The defense that Zimmer designed and directed to be one of the best in the NFL has slipped a bit this year. In each of the last two seasons, the Vikings have beaten only one team each year that finished with a winning record, the Eagles in both 2018 and 2019.
COWBOYS INTERVIEW MCCARTHY: The Dallas Cowboys interviewed Mike McCarthy to be their coach, two people with knowledge of the situation said Saturday. It's the surest sign so far the team is moving on from Jason Garrett.
One of the people said the Cowboys haven’t felt the urgency to address Garrett’s status because his contract expires Jan. 14. Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett’s nine full seasons by finishing 8-8 in a year that started with high expectations.
McCarthy won a Super Bowl with Green Bay at the home of the Cowboys to finish the 2010 season. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.
The 56-year-old McCarthy has already interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants.
RATINGS RISE: The NFL headed into the playoffs with its regular-season ratings having gone up for the second straight year, the first time the league has seen back-to-back increases since 2010.
The league’s 100th season was its most viewed in four years as games averaged 16.5 million viewers on television. That is a 5% increase over 2018, according to Nielsen.
The NFL said in a release that female viewers were up 5% over last season and that women have accounted for at least 35% of the audience for each of the past three years.
Digital streaming continues to see significant gains with a 51% jump. The league reported an average of 487,000 online viewers via different packages.
