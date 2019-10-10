ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller sacked the notion that he and Vic Fangio have a rocky relationship.
The Super Bowl 50 MVP said Thursday that while they’re not exactly drinking buddies, the two men get along great and he appreciates his head coach’s constructive criticism because he’s just trying to make him a better player.
“There’s not a coach that I’d rather have right now pushing me to be the best outside linebacker I can be,” Miller said.
With just two sacks so far, Miller is off to the slowest start of his nine-year career in Denver as he adjusts to a new coaching staff, new scheme, new teammates, new assignments and the loss of pass rushing partner Bradley Chubb to a season-ending knee injury last month.
Fangio famously declared at his introductory news conference as the Broncos’ 17th head coach that Miller “can play even better,” and his frank assessments continued unabated as Miller posted four sackless games during Denver’s 1-4 start.
The buzz over their relationship flared up again this week when Fangio described Miller’s performance in Denver’s 20-17 win over the Chargers as “kind of uneventful” even though he appeared to pressure Philip Rivers on his two interceptions and stuffed a third-down run.
All of this led to speculation that Miller and Fangio didn’t get along.
“That’s crazy,” Miller said. “Who came up with that?”
It’s all over social media and the airwaves.
“You hear it all the time that me and Vic don’t get along? I would like to think that me and Coach Fangio get along great,” Miller said. “I feel like the type of energy that he sends toward me is different than ... all the energy that he sends to everybody else. I feel that we have just that connection. We’re teammates at the end of the day.”
