BALTIMORE (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda owns a Super Bowl ring and has played on several excellent teams with the Baltimore Ravens, including seven that won at least 10 games and three that reached the AFC championship game.
In his estimation, the current edition of the Ravens top them all.
Unbeaten since September and having already clinched a second straight AFC North crown, Baltimore (12-2) has only one goal left on its regular-season checklist: top seed in the AFC playoffs.
“We've won 10 games in a row. We've never done that here," Yanda said Thursday night after the Ravens pummeled the New York Jets 42-21. “This is definitely the best team I've ever been on."
That assessment may ultimately change if the Ravens don't bring home another Super Bowl trophy. This is Baltimore's fourth AFC North title under coach John Harbaugh, who at this time isn't interested in stacking this team against the other three.
“Two of those teams won some playoff games. One of them won a Super Bowl," he said. "So, until we do that, we don’t compare.”
Fair enough, but at this point in the season there appears to be no better team than Baltimore, which owns the best record in the NFL and needs only one win in its final two games to sew up the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time.
The Ravens have defeated several of the better teams in the league — including New England, San Francisco and Houston at home and Seattle, Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams on the road.
All of this with a 22-year-old, second-year quarterback. On a night when Lamar Jackson set the NFL single-season record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,103), he torched the Jets with five touchdown passes to raise his league-leading total to 33.
“He’s changing the games for us," Yanda said. “It starts with the quarterback playing well."
Mere minutes after the Ravens clinched the division crown and extended their winning streak, they started looking forward to a bit of rest and a Dec. 22 game at Cleveland.
“To be able to stack this number of wins is remarkable," Harbaugh said. “And yet, you get to this point, and the next one becomes the most important one."
SUGGS RELEASED: The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs with three games remaining in a disappointing season for both the player and the team.
The 37-year-old Suggs had some good moments for the Cardinals early in the year but his production diminished in recent weeks. He's played in all 13 games and has 35 tackles, including eight for a loss and 5 1/2 sacks.
JENKINS WAIVED: The New York Giants waived-injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Friday, days after he engaged in a Twitter conversation in which he used offensive language.
Jenkins defended his use of the word “retard” in an exchange with a fan, saying it was acceptable language where he grew up.
Moments after being released, Jenkins tweeted: "Best news ever. Thank you."
