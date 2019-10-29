Trent Williams stayed put, as did Josh Norman, Chris Harris Jr. and Le’Veon Bell. Jamal Adams, Melvin Gordon and Patrick Peterson aren’t going anywhere, either.
The NFL trade deadline was a dud this year but only because teams didn’t wait for the cutoff to swap draft picks and established stars, something they’d been doing since August.
The big news Tuesday was Williams returning to the Washington Redskins. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the left tackle ended his season-long holdout after not getting traded.
During Cleveland’s recent bye week, Browns general manager John Dorsey said he’s spoken with Redskins president Bruce Allen about acquiring Williams. But when asked if there would be a deal, Dorsey said, “it takes two to tango.”
Dorsey, who pulled off a blockbuster trade for Odell Beckham Jr. in March, couldn’t get the Redskins to dance, leaving the Browns to solve their left tackle situation in the offseason.
The only big name traded at the deadline was Aqib Talib , but unlike seven years ago when he was dealt from Tampa Bay to New England at midseason, Talib is no longer in his prime or headed to a contender.
The Rams traded the 33-year-old cornerback to Miami along with a fifth-round pick in 2020 for an undisclosed draft choice. But the 12-year veteran is on IR with a rib injury and likely won’t play again this season.
Talib will be an unrestricted free agent this winter after playing out the six-year, $57 million deal he signed with the Denver Broncos, with whom he won the Super Bowl four seasons ago.
The Rams (5-3) have traded both of their starting cornerbacks this month and the trade of Talib clears salary cap space for them to sign recently acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a contract extension.
DALTON BENCHED: With no wins at the season’s midpoint, the Cincinnati Bengals figured it was time to end Andy Dalton’s tenure and see if rookie Ryan Finley is their quarterback of the future.
Coach Zac Taylor decided Tuesday to bench Dalton, ending his nine-season run as a starter. The move came two days after a 24-10 loss to the Rams in London left Cincinnati 0-8 for the first time in 11 years .
Dalton, who turned 32 on Tuesday, led the Bengals to a club-record five straight playoff appearances from 2011-15 but couldn’t get that elusive postseason win.
LOMBARDI PARTY: Ever want to party with the Lombardi Trophy? The NFL is giving fans that chance.
The league is launching a “Lombardi in Your Hometown” contest, which will send the NFL’s championship trophy to one winner’s hometown during wild-card weekend in January. The trophy will appear at a watch party for the winner and friends and family before heading to Miami for the Super Bowl in February.
To enter, fans can post a picture or video demonstrating what they’ve done to deserve a chance to lift the trophy and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest.
The contest runs through Nov. 7.
