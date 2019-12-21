NFL Notes: From purgatory to Pro Bowl for Cowboys' Frederick

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl this week. No big deal, except that he’s barely a year removed from not being able to lift weights because of an autoimmune disorder that attacks the nervous system.
Frederick hadn’t missed a game in his five-year career when he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome during training camp last year. It wasn’t clear at the time how long he would be out, but Frederick ended up missing the entire season.
There were benchmarks on the road to recovery, such as hitting his max on the squat in the weight room and surpassing his personal best on another lifting technique. The next was starting a regular-season game, and playing every week just as he used to do.
Now Frederick can say he has reached the Pro Bowl in the past five seasons he has played.
“The first one is always special because it’s such an unbelievable honor,” Frederick said. “Then, each one brings its own unique feeling to it. But after everything I’ve been through, this one means a lot to me.”
The 28-year-old center regained the starting job he had held since his first day as a rookie first-round pick in 2013. And while it has been an uneven season for Dallas' running game, the Cowboys have the NFL’s No. 1 offense. Without Frederick, quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked the second-most times in the NFL.
This year, he’s in the top five among fewest sacks.
“His impact has been significant," coach Jason Garrett said of Frederick. “Not only physically, but his ability to communicate and get everybody on the same page I think is critical, not only in the run game but in pass protection.”
SPROLES TO RETIRE: Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles has decided to retire, ending a 15-year career for the three-time Pro Bowl player.
The 36-year-old Sproles has been out with a torn right hip flexor muscle.
The 5-foot-6 Sproles was a fourth-round draft pick out of Kansas State in 2005 and is fifth on the NFL's career list for all-purpose yards with (19,696).
