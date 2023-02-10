Here's a complete recap of Thursday night's NFL Honors ceremony, including all of the winners, the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame inductees, and video from a special moment with Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin:

THE WINNERS

Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths. Read the full story here:

Here's who won the 2023 NFL Honors top awards Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, New York Giants Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers Defensive Rookie of the Year: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson, New York Jets Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Walter Payton Man of the Year: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

2023 HALL OF FAME CLASS

Thomas, Revis headline new Pro Football Hall of Fame class

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Thomas gave fans of the new version of the Cleveland Browns something they could finally celebrate.

The six-time All-Pro offensive lineman will join lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis as inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try, becoming the first Browns Hall of Famer from the team’s inglorious expansion era. Full story:

Here's the NFL's 2023 Hall of Fame class Joe Thomas Darrelle Revis DeMarcus Ware Zach Thomas Ronde Barber Joe Klecko Chuck Howley Ken Riley Don Coryell

A SPECIAL MOMENT

Damar Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life

PHOENIX (AP) — The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited onto the stage.

The man they saved was right behind them.

Hamlin made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week Thursday night, paying tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life.

“My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what he’s always done,” Hamlin said from the stage at Phoenix Convention Center. “I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose.” Full story: