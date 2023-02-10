Here's a complete recap of Thursday night's NFL Honors ceremony, including all of the winners, the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame inductees, and video from a special moment with Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin:
THE WINNERS
AP Most Valuable Player Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes accepts his award on tape during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths.
Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
The 27-year-old Mahomes is the third player to win his second MVP before turning 28, joining Brett Favre (27) and Jim Brown (22). Mahomes was the 2018 NFL MVP in his first full season as a starter. Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award.
AP file
Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, New York Giants
Brian Daboll won AP Coach of the Year after leading the New York Giants to their first playoff appearance in six years. Daboll received 16 first-place votes and 123 total points to outpace 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who got 12 votes for first and 100 points. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson finished third with 75 points, including five first-place votes.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers
DeMeco Ryans, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. He is now the head coach of the Texans.
AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File
Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa made it a landslide for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award. San Francisco’s All-Pro defensive end received 46 first-place votes after leading the NFL with 18 ½ sacks in the regular season. Bosa and the 49ers lost to the Eagles 31-7 in the NFC title game. He joked that he's ready to start the season now. “One weekend in Las Vegas is enough for me,” Bosa said.
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets
Jets cornerback
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, started every game for the Jets. He had two interceptions and allowed just 33 catches on 73 targets.
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson ran away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award. Minnesota’s All-Pro wide receiver got 35 first-place votes and earned 192 points, outdistancing runner up Mahomes by a significant margin. “It means a lot, especially where I come from, this doesn’t happen,” Jefferson said. “I was always doubted, wasn’t highly recruited. Having this award is amazing.”
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Jets receiver
Garrett Wilson edged out Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker for the AP Offensive Rookie of the year award. “This means everything.,” Wilson said. “You put in a lot of work to end up in this point and to see it come to fruition, it’s awesome.” Wilson and Gardner are the third teammates to win the offensive and defensive rookie awards in the same season. Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore did it with the Saints in 2017 and Detroit’s Mel Farr and Lem Barney did it in 1967. “I was more happy for Garrett,” Gardner said.
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith, who earned his first Pro Bowl berth after becoming a full-time starter for the first time since 2014, is the AP Comeback Player of the Year. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback threw for 4,282 yards, 30 TDs and led Seattle to an NFC wild-card berth.
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File
Walter Payton Man of the Year: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys quarterback
Dak Prescott was the Walter Payton Man of the Year. The prestigious award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
2023 HALL OF FAME CLASS
The Pro football Hall of Fame class of 2023 poses during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Thomas, Revis headline new Pro Football Hall of Fame class
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Thomas gave fans of the new version of the Cleveland Browns something they could finally celebrate.
The six-time All-Pro offensive lineman will join lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis as inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try, becoming the first Browns Hall of Famer from the team’s inglorious expansion era.
Joe Thomas
Picked third in the draft by Cleveland,
Joe Thomas stepped in as an immediate starter and never moved until a torn triceps ended his final season in 2017. Thomas played 10,363 consecutive snaps before that injury as one of the only dependable parts on one of the NFL’s sorriest franchises. Thomas was a Pro Bowler in all 10 healthy seasons, a first-team All-Pro six times and a second-team selection two other years. But he never even made it to the playoffs a single time with the Browns.
AP Photo/David Richard, File
Darrelle Revis
Darrelle Revis was always moving, whether it was following top receivers from one side of the field to the other as the game’s top lockdown cornerback of his era. Revis’ best stretch came in New York with the Jets, where he was a first-team All-Pro from 2009-11 and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2009 when he repeatedly shut down top receivers by sending them to “Revis Island.”
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File
DeMarcus Ware
DeMarcus Ware was a four-time All-Pro in Dallas and then helped Denver win a Super Bowl in the 2015 season. He led the NFL in sacks twice and finished with 138 1/2 sacks in his career.
AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File
Zach Thomas
Zach Thomas was a five-time All-Pro who spent 12 of his 13 seasons with Miami before finishing with one year in Dallas. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1996, had at least 100 tackles in his first 11 seasons.
AP Photo/J. Pat Carter, File
Ronde Barber
Ronde Barber was a key cog to the Tampa-2 defensive scheme as a cornerback for the Buccaneers. He was a three-time All-Pro, led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2001 and won a Super Bowl the next season.
AP Photo/Jim Mone, File
Joe Klecko
Joe Klecko (left) was a mainstay on the Jets famed “New York Sack Exchange,” earning Pro Bowl honors at nose tackle, defensive tackle and defensive end in a 12-year career that ended with one season on the Indianapolis Colts. Klecko was an All-Pro twice, including in 1981 when he unofficially led the NFL with 20 1/2 sacks and finished second to Lawrence Taylor in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.
AP Photo/Paul Benoit, File
Chuck Howley
Chuck Howley was a five-time All-Pro in 15 seasons with Chicago and Dallas with his biggest claim being the only player from a losing team ever picked as Super Bowl MVP. Howley won MVP after intercepting two passes in Super Bowl V when Dallas lost to Baltimore 16-13. He ended up on the winning side the following season when he two takeaways in a 24-3 win over Miami.
AP file
Ken Riley
Ken Riley’s 65 career interceptions in 15 seasons with Cincinnati rank fifth highest in NFL history and second to Dick “Night Train” Lane’s 68 for players who were exclusively cornerbacks.
AP file
Don Coryell
Don Coryell didn’t have the team success comparable to other coaches to get voted into the Hall, winning 111 regular-season games for the Cardinals and Chargers and never reaching a Super Bowl. But his impact on the game with his famous “Air Coryell” offense in San Diego was transcendent as he took advantage of rule changes that opened up the passing game in the late 1970s and put together an offense that still influences the game today.
AP file
A SPECIAL MOMENT Damar Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life
PHOENIX (AP) — The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited onto the stage.
The man they saved was right behind them.
Hamlin made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week Thursday night, paying tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life.
“My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what he’s always done,” Hamlin said from the stage at Phoenix Convention Center. “I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose.”
