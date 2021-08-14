Mature Mayfield provides spark for Browns

He’s eligible for a contract extension, but to this point his agents and the Browns have not had formal talks.

It’s possible the team wants Mayfield to replicate his strong 2020 — or the Browns are spooked by the massive deal Buffalo gave Josh Allen, who signed a six-year, $258 million package.

Mayfield is under contract for two more years and insists his focus is solely on winning, another sign of development.

For a while, though, it looked as if he might be another bust.

After breaking Peyton Manning’s rookie record for TD passes and going 7-8-1, Mayfield took things for granted. He didn’t spend nearly enough time working on his craft, got heavy and threw nearly as many interceptions (21) as TDs (22) in 2019.

Picked to contend for the AFC North title, the Browns disintegrated. They went 6-10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and Mayfield’s critics circled with sharpened knives.

“For the first time in my life, I was kind of listening to the outside noise and I let that affect me too much,” he said. “I was so worried about what type of picture I needed to portray as a franchise QB because everybody was telling me I had to be a certain way, instead of just doing how I’ve always done it — which is how I’m here.”