Lazard 'fulfills journey' in standout effort against Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Allen Lazard wasn’t even on the Packers’ initial 53-man roster.
The 6-foot-5 receiver was cut before the season, signed to the practice squad, only to end up on the roster in short order.
But on Monday night, Green Bay needed Lazard, and the undrafted second-year pro and former Iowa State standout delivered with a career-high four catches for a career-best 65 yards and his first career touchdown in a 23-22 win over Detroit.
“It was obviously an awesome moment, getting my first touchdown, especially here in Lambeau,” Lazard said. “Just kind of fulfilling the journey of being able to be here with this amazing organization. To catch a touchdown in a critical moment is something huge and something that, as a kid, you grow up dreaming about. It feels great to fulfill it.”
The Packers are 5-1 and in sole possession of first place in the NFC North, and yes, their defense is a big part of that. But all the noise surrounding the relationship between the 39-year-old first-year coach and the 35-year-old Super Bowl-winning quarterback has been drowned out by the franchise’s best start since 2015 and best start in the division (3-0) since 2012.
In order for Green Bay to have success this season, LaFleur and Rodgers were going to have to learn to trust one another. They have. Rodgers has trusted LaFleur’s playcalls. Even when they didn’t work. And it was LaFleur and his staff who trusted Rodgers on Monday night when Rodgers lobbied for Lazard, the sixth receiver in the Packers’ six-man receiving group, to get in the game.
“I may have put in a good word there in the fourth quarter to get him some opportunities,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said he went to wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and asked “if 13 could come in for a little bit.”
Lazard had never caught a pass in a regular-season game from Rodgers before Monday.
With Rodgers’ top target Davante Adams sidelined indefinitely with turf toe, Geronimo Allison leaving Monday’s game with a concussion and rookie Darrius Shepherd’s stock falling (see below), Lazard’s stock has never been higher. He has the trust of Rodgers and that goes a long way and will likely result in more targets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.